‘Nepo politics’ vs ‘grassroots power’: Deepanshu’s DUSU victory sends Congress a sharp message

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The victory of independent candidate Deepanshu Shokeen as vice president in the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) election has brought the debate over ‘dynastic’ politics and alleged preferential treatment within the Congress ecosystem into sharp focus, with political observers describing the outcome as a setback for the practice of accommodating politically connected candidates at the expense of grassroots aspirants.

Shokeen, who was reportedly among the strongest contenders for the NSUI ticket, was denied the nomination after the organisation fielded Vir Chatrath, son of senior Congress leader and AICC Headquarters in-charge Manish Chatrath. The decision triggered Shokeen’s rebellion, with the former NSUI aspirant contesting as an Independent after allegedly being asked to withdraw his nomination.

Political analysts see the episode as a reflection of the wider criticism surrounding Congress’ alleged ‘parivarvad’, or family-driven politics, where political lineage is perceived to influence opportunities and organisational advancement. Chatrath, who faced the ‘nepo kid’ label during the campaign, had rejected the criticism, saying his seat was not a “parachute seat” and that he had been involved with students from the beginning.

However, Shokeen’s electoral performance has given fresh momentum to questions over whether grassroots workers receive adequate recognition within established political organisations of Congress. He maintained a lead from the initial counting rounds and finally emerged as the winner.

Deepanshu Shokeen finally won the Vice President post with 30,615 votes. He defeated ABVP’s Ishu Maurya and NSUI’s Vir Chatrath.

Observers have also pointed to the contrasting backgrounds of the two contenders in the political narrative surrounding the election. Shokeen, a resident of Peeragarhi in outer Delhi, is the son of a bus conductor and an Anganwadi worker. He completed his graduation from Bhagat Singh College in 2026 and is currently pursuing studies in the Department of Buddhist Studies.

His campaign also drew attention after he chose to campaign barefoot following the Satya Niketan incident, pledging not to wear shoes until students received justice.

For Congress and NSUI, analysts argue, the result raises questions about candidate selection, internal democracy and the balance between political connections and grassroots popularity. “Shokeen’s victory has consequently become more than an individual electoral success, placing the debate over dynastic politics and opportunities for ordinary student workers at the centre of the DUSU contest,” say political commentators.

--IANS

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