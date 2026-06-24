June 25, 2026 12:07 AM हिंदी

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Openers Luvnith Sisodia, MG Naveen power Shivamogga Yodhas to a commanding win

Openers Luvnith Sisodia and MG Naveen power Shivamogga Yodhas to a commanding win in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 in Mysuru on Wednesday. Photo credit: KSCA

Mysuru, June 24 (IANS) A blazing 118-run opening stand between Luvnith Sisodia and MG Naveen laid the foundation for Shivamogga Yodhas’ comprehensive 42-run victory over Hubli Tigers in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, the Shivamogga Yodhas made a flying start as Sisodia and Naveen plundered 73 runs in the powerplay before putting together 118 runs off just 61 deliveries. Sisodia struck a fluent 57 off 33 balls, including six fours and three sixes, while Naveen produced a scintillating 75, smashing five fours and six sixes.

After Sisodia’s dismissal, skipper Smaran Ravichandran (37 off 25; 3x4, 2x6) maintained the momentum with Naveen, adding 65 runs for the second wicket in only 36 balls to propel Shivamogga Yodhas to an imposing 220 for five.

Hubli Tigers responded positively through a 74-run second-wicket partnership between Mohammed Taha (44 off 33; 6x4, 1x6) and Hardik Raj (43 off 25; 5x4, 3x6), briefly raising hopes of a successful chase.

However, left-arm seamer Abhilash Shetty turned the contest decisively in Shivamogga Yodha’s favour. He struck twice in three deliveries in his third over, dismissing the well-set Taha before removing Abhinav Manohar off the very next ball to reduce the Hubli Tigers to 98 for five.

Captain Mayank Agarwal fought a lone battle thereafter, but with the required rate climbing rapidly and wickets falling at regular intervals, the Hubli Tigers were eventually bowled out for 178 in 19.3 overs.

The victory was Shivamogga Yodhas' second in four matches, lifting them to second place with four points on the points table. Hubli Tigers, meanwhile, suffered their first defeat of the season after their tournament opener against Coastal Kings Mangaluru was washed out.

Brief scores:

Shivamogga Yodhas 220/5 in 20 overs (Luvnith Sisodia 57, MG Naveen 75, Smaran Ravichandran 37; L R Kumar 2/30, Vaibhav Sharma 2/48) Vs Hubli Tigers 178 all out in 19.3 overs (Mohammed Taha 44, Hardik Raj 43; Abhilash Shetty 4/25, Mohsin Khan 2/31).

--IANS

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