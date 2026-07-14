'Mahakali' enters final leg of filming after 125 days of shoot

Chennai, July 14(IANS) If sources in the industry are to be believed, director Puja Aparna Kolluru's eagerly awaited film, 'Mahakali', the highly anticipated next chapter in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), has now entered its final phase of shooting.

Sources close to the unit of the film claim that the unit has just begun its final phase of shooting. The ambitious mythological epic has now successfully completed 125 days of shooting.

Designed as a grand cinematic spectacle, 'Mahakali' is being filmed for IMAX, promising audiences breathtaking visuals and an immersive big-screen experience unlike any other.

Produced by RK Duggal and Riwaz Ramesh Duggal under the RKD Studios banner, the film has Prasanth Varma as its creator and Puja Kolluru as its director.

Sources close to the unit claim that the production has also marked a significant milestone with Rohit Saraf completing his portions.

Akshaye Khanna, who is playing the powerful role of Shukracharya, has already wrapped filming for his pivotal role, while Rohit Saraf has now finished shooting for his character.

For the unaware, Bhoomi Shetty plays the titular role of 'Mahakali', and her striking first-look poster showcasing the goddess in a fierce divine avatar had received a warm response.

Likewise, Akshaye Khanna's first look as Shukracharya generated immense buzz, further raising expectations for his impactful role in the PVCU.

The film features an ensemble of several acclaimed actors from different industries and is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious mythological spectacles in Indian cinema, combining spiritual grandeur with cutting-edge cinematic scale.

On the technical front, the film will have music composed by Smaran Sai. Cinematography for the film is by Suresh Ragutu while production design is by Sri Nagendra Tangala.

Sources claim that with the final leg of shooting now underway, the makers are working at full pace to complete production and move into post-production.

--IANS

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