September 13, 2026 6:01 PM हिंदी

Maggie Gyllenhaal reacts to female filmmaker’s movie being awarded Golden Lion at Venice Film Fest

Maggie Gyllenhaal reacts to female filmmaker’s movie being awarded Golden Lion at Venice Film Fest

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, who earlier made a defining statement about the lack of women filmmakers, has now reacted to awarding the Golden Lion to ‘Woman Unknown’ directed by a female filmmaker May el-Toukhy at the Venice film festival.

The actress, who serves as Venice jury president, spoke at the press conference, and rejected the notion that she and her fellow jury members were making any sort of “political statement” by awarding the film.

She said sarcastically, “I actually didn’t see ‘Woman Unknown’. I just was like, ‘It’s made by a woman and so, Golden Lion’”.

She went on, “I will say that, of course, I anticipated that question. There are many movies that women made that I don’t like and some that I actively, strongly don’t like, just like films made by men. I have one vote just as each member of this jury does, and so all of the decisions that we make are always complicated, always involve a lot of conversation”.

“I think I’m tired of talking about this same subject over and over. I will continue to do it, but just for a minute, here in this incredible place, I just want to celebrate a beautifully made movie that I felt was like a laser beam just for the well-made movie that it is”, she added.

Gyllenhaal’s jury also consisted of ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’ director Kaouther Ben Hania, Hong Kong filmmaking giant Johnnie To, Afghan filmmaker Shahrbanoo Sadat, French director and screenwriter Xavier Giannoli, ‘The Brutalist’ composer Daniel Blumberg and U.S.-based Italian film academic Francesco Casetti.

The only other movie in competition involving a woman director was the Israeli narrative film on Palestine, ‘NAZA’ which was co-helmed by Rachel Szor and Yuval Abraham.

--IANS

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Maggie Gyllenhaal reacts to female filmmaker’s movie being awarded Golden Lion at Venice Film Fest

Maggie Gyllenhaal reacts to female filmmaker’s movie being awarded Golden Lion at Venice Film Fest