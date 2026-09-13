ISSO Chess Games conclude in Ahmedabad, celebrate emerging school talent across India

Ahmedabad, Sep 13 (IANS) The ISSO Chess Games ended at Adani International School, Ahmedabad, after two days of fierce competition with over 400 young chess players from 102 international schools across India.

The event was supported by the Adani Group, a dedicated supporter of ISSO's mission to provide meaningful sporting opportunities for students. This initiative is part of ISSO’s goal of offering structured competitive experiences and fostering the development of future sporting talent.

The Games included Under-11, Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 categories for both boys and girls, with students from schools nationwide competing in eight categories. The tournament offered players valuable experience in competitive chess, fostering strategic thinking, concentration, decision-making, and resilience.

The opening day was enhanced by the appearance of Indian chess Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa and Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister, Harsh Sanghavi. They attended the event to support and encourage the students. Praggnanandhaa engaged with the young participants and inspired them as the competition started, while the Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the importance of early talent identification and providing platforms to foster and develop young athletes.

At the end of the Games, the following students won gold medals in various categories: Viaansh Bhatnagar from Witty International School, Udaipur; Teesha Byadwal from Jayshree Periwal Global School; Nirvaan Nirav Shah from Don Bosco International School; Sai Nitisha K from Tatva School; Shahan Vohra from Heritage International Xperimental School; Khandelwal Ananya from JBCN International School, Parel; Ranvir Kanwar from Step By Step School; and Jhalak Byadwal from Jayshree Periwal Global School, in the U-11 Boys, U-11 Girls, U-14 Boys, U-14 Girls, U-17 Boys, U-17 Girls, U-19 Boys, and U-19 Girls categories, respectively.

Gaurav Dixit, Co-Director, ISSO, said, “The Games brought together a strong and competitive field of young chess players, and it was encouraging to see the quality of participation across all categories. Competing against players from different schools and regions is an important part of a young player’s development, giving them valuable exposure and helping them learn from every game. We are pleased with the way the tournament has concluded and hope the students carry this experience forward as they continue to pursue chess with the same enthusiasm.”

The successful conclusion of the ISSO Chess Games underscores the importance of school-level competitions in recognising emerging talent and providing young players with the exposure and experience necessary to advance in their sports careers.

--IANS

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