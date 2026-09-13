Bundesliga: Gladbach part ways with coach Eugen Polanski

Monchengladbach, Sep 13 (IANS) Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach have parted ways with head coach Eugen Polanski after the club began the 2026-27 season with three successive defeats.

Polanski’s departure comes almost a year after he took charge of the club, initially serving as interim head coach following Gerardo Seoane’s departure. He was appointed permanently in November and guided Gladbach to a 12th-place finish in the 2025/26 Bundesliga season.

However, a difficult start to the new campaign led the club to end his tenure with immediate effect.

Gladbach sporting director Rouven Schroder said the decision was taken after the team failed to translate pre-season signs of promise into results in the Bundesliga.

“Despite a good pre-season and positive signs, the team have not managed to achieve the desired results in the Bundesliga. Recent performances led to the decision to relieve Eugen of his duties with immediate effect,” Schröder said in an official statement.

Gladbach began the season with a 3-0 defeat away to RB Leipzig, followed by a 4-3 home loss to newly promoted Elversberg. Their struggles continued in the third match, when they were beaten 5-0 by Freiburg, which proved to be Polanski’s final game in charge.

His assistant, Tobias Trulsen, has also been dismissed as part of the coaching staff changes.

Schroder paid tribute to Polanski, who has a long association with the club, having progressed through Gladbach’s youth system before playing for the senior side from 2004 to 2008.

“Eugen is a Borussia man through and through. We would like to thank him, as well as Tobias Trulsen, for their commitment to Borussia,” Schroder said.

Polanski, meanwhile, admitted that his departure was especially painful given his strong connection to the club.

“Borussia Monchengladbach was and remains my club. That is why it hurts so immensely that things have turned out this way. After successfully avoiding relegation, we made a few changes for this season. We had set ambitious goals but could not deliver on them. I am truly sorry about that,” Polanski said.

Jan-Moritz Lichte will take charge on an interim basis, with Gladbach set to host Mainz in their Matchday 4 fixture on Saturday.

--IANS

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