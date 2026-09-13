Charli XCX addresses backlash on short leg of her European tour

Los Angeles, Sep 13 (IANS) British singer-songwriter Charli XCX, who recently announced her ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ tour in the UK and the European Union, has now spoken up about her state of mind during tours.

The singer has shared that she finds touring "emotionally and physically hard". The 34-year-old artiste recently announced details of the UK and European leg of her Music, Fashion, Film tour. However, she found herself at the centre of a backlash for performing only in 6 arena shows in Dublin, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Amsterdam and Paris during the 2027 run.

She's now responded to the same, and has insisted she isn't capable of making the run any longer. She took to her Instagram recently, and wrote, “I know there’s a lot of frustration in the comments about the fact that I am not doing lots of dates. I am really sorry if you feel disappointed but I have to honor my truth as an artist: touring is really emotionally and physically hard for me”.

She further mentioned, “I am not looking for sympathy and I have a huge amount of respect for artists who can handle it at an intense, lengthy and high octane level, but I am just not one of those human beings and I never have been”.

“I’m sorry if you feel I am letting you down; I really am. Perhaps one day I will be built for the kind of touring you expect from me but right now I am not. If you’re coming to a show I hope you have fun and enjoy it, and I will try my best to stay in a healthy and positive mindset and enjoy it too”, she added.

--IANS

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