September 13, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

Sayani Gupta reacts to ‘Aasmani’ getting clean chit in copyright infringement

Sayani Gupta reacts to ‘Aasmani’ getting clean chit in copyright infringement

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Actress Sayani Gupta, whose directorial debut, ‘Aasmani’ was clouded with allegations of similarities with ‘Prabha’, has reacted to the film receiving clean chit by the Screenwriters Association's Dispute Settlement Committee (DSC).

The film has been cleared of copyright infringement allegations by the body. The complaint, filed against the actress-director and editor Paramita Ghosh, alleged similarities between ‘Aasmani’ and ‘Prabha’, which is a documentary yet to be completed. After reviewing submissions and independent expert comparisons, the DSC found the two works shared only the underlying idea, while storytelling, character development, conflict, and story arc differ. The DSC noted that copyright protects expression, not ideas, especially where the complainant's work is a documentary based on a real person's publicly known life.

Reacting to the same, Sayani Gupta said, "As I had said earlier, truth will always prevail. I had respected the process and was grateful that the truth has come out. It always does. This has been the most harrowing experience of my life. But as my grandmother would often quote Tagore and say 'tomar potaka jaare dao, bohibare dao shokoti'. 'whoever you give your flag to bear, you also give them the strength to bear it’”.

The DSC also noted that the actress-director has filed a separate defamation suit against the complainant, in which the court has ruled in her favour. Since issues in that case overlap with the DSC complaint, the matter is now sub judice, barring the DSC from further adjudication. The proceedings have accordingly been concluded and the complaint closed at SWA's end, without prejudice to the legal rights and remedies available to either party.

The finding brings significant relief to Sayani, clarifying a dispute that had cast an unwarranted shadow over her directorial debut's otherwise triumphant global festival run.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Tanvi Patri wins U17 title at Badminton Asia Junior C’ships in China

Tanvi Patri wins U17 title at Badminton Asia Junior C’ships in China

India, Vietnam discuss strengthening Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

India, Vietnam discuss strengthening Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Charli XCX addresses backlash on short leg of her European tour

Charli XCX addresses backlash on short leg of her European tour

PM Modi, Kazakh President reaffirm commitment to further strengthen strategic partnership

PM Modi, Kazakh President reaffirm commitment to further strengthen strategic partnership

PM Modi, Egyptian President El-Sisi discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

PM Modi, Egyptian President El-Sisi discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

Sayani Gupta reacts to ‘Aasmani’ getting clean chit in copyright infringement

Sayani Gupta reacts to ‘Aasmani’ getting clean chit in copyright infringement

ISSO Chess Games conclude in Ahmedabad, celebrate emerging school talent across India

ISSO Chess Games conclude in Ahmedabad, celebrate emerging school talent across India

Marcus Trescothick unsure of future with England Test side

Marcus Trescothick unsure of future with England Test side

Israel lauds India's pragmatic approach to global diplomacy

Israel lauds India's pragmatic approach to global diplomacy

Bundesliga: Gladbach part ways with coach Eugen Polanski

Bundesliga: Gladbach part ways with coach Eugen Polanski