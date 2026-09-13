India, Vietnam discuss strengthening Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) India and Vietnam on Sunday held discussions on strengthening the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and defence industrial cooperation.

The discussions were held during a meeting between Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh and Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lt Gen Nguyen Truong Thang on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Sunday.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Ministry of Defence wrote on X, "Strengthening India-Vietnam defence partnership! Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lt Gen Nguyen Truong Thang on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. The two sides discussed further deepening the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, strengthening defence industrial cooperation and expanding bilateral defence ties towards a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific".

India and Vietnam elevated bilateral relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnam President To Lam's State visit to India in May.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India is hosting the two-day 18th BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

BRICS comprises Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS partner countries are: Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese counterpart Lee Minh Hung held a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi and discussed deepening defence and security cooperation.

PM Modi said that Vietnam will remain a "key pillar" of India's Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR vision. PM Modi welcomed Vietnam's participation in the BRICS Summit as a partner country.

"Met Prime Minister Lee Minh Hung of Vietnam on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. We had productive discussions on: Deepening defence and security cooperation, including the proposed 2+2 mechanism. Expanding cooperation in energy, rare earths and space. Working towards USD 25 billion bilateral trade by 2030 and greater two-way investment. Strengthening our deep cultural and civilisational linkages. Vietnam will always remain a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR vision," PM Modi posted on X.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further the India-Vietnam partnership. PM Modi and Hung also discussed various regional and global issues of mutual importance, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"The meeting provided an opportunity for both leaders to review the progress made in bilateral ties, which were elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the State Visit of H.E. Mr To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, to India in May 2026," the MEA said.

--IANS

akl/as