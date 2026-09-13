September 13, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

PM Modi, Kazakh President reaffirm commitment to further strengthen strategic partnership

PM Modi, Kazakh President reaffirm commitment to further strengthen strategic partnership

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Sunday on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the meeting, PM Modi recalled India’s ancient civilisational linkages with Kazakhstan and expressed satisfaction at the steady development of India- Kazakhstan relations in recent years.

“The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in a range of fields, including political, trade, defence and security, connectivity, energy, critical minerals, emerging technologies, creative economy, and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments,” stated the MEA.

“The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, for the mutual benefit of their people, as well as for peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region,” it added.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Secretary (West) at the MEA Sibi George and other officials were also present at the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the two leaders warmly greeted each other with PM Modi also meeting the delegation accompanying Tokayev.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India is hosting the two-day 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Tokayev joined leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, outreach invitees and heads of international organisations for a family photo at the Bharat Mandapam.

Tokayev also attended a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for visiting leaders at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday evening.

Tokayev arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. Minister of State (MoS) for Education Sukanta Majumdar received him at the airport.

–IANS

ksk/as

LATEST NEWS

Tanvi Patri wins U17 title at Badminton Asia Junior C’ships in China

Tanvi Patri wins U17 title at Badminton Asia Junior C’ships in China

India, Vietnam discuss strengthening Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

India, Vietnam discuss strengthening Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Charli XCX addresses backlash on short leg of her European tour

Charli XCX addresses backlash on short leg of her European tour

PM Modi, Kazakh President reaffirm commitment to further strengthen strategic partnership

PM Modi, Kazakh President reaffirm commitment to further strengthen strategic partnership

PM Modi, Egyptian President El-Sisi discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

PM Modi, Egyptian President El-Sisi discuss bilateral ties and regional issues

Sayani Gupta reacts to ‘Aasmani’ getting clean chit in copyright infringement

Sayani Gupta reacts to ‘Aasmani’ getting clean chit in copyright infringement

ISSO Chess Games conclude in Ahmedabad, celebrate emerging school talent across India

ISSO Chess Games conclude in Ahmedabad, celebrate emerging school talent across India

Marcus Trescothick unsure of future with England Test side

Marcus Trescothick unsure of future with England Test side

Israel lauds India's pragmatic approach to global diplomacy

Israel lauds India's pragmatic approach to global diplomacy

Bundesliga: Gladbach part ways with coach Eugen Polanski

Bundesliga: Gladbach part ways with coach Eugen Polanski