PM Modi, Kazakh President reaffirm commitment to further strengthen strategic partnership

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met on Sunday on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), during the meeting, PM Modi recalled India’s ancient civilisational linkages with Kazakhstan and expressed satisfaction at the steady development of India- Kazakhstan relations in recent years.

“The two leaders reviewed bilateral cooperation in a range of fields, including political, trade, defence and security, connectivity, energy, critical minerals, emerging technologies, creative economy, and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and international developments,” stated the MEA.

“The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, for the mutual benefit of their people, as well as for peace, stability, development and prosperity in the region,” it added.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Secretary (West) at the MEA Sibi George and other officials were also present at the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, the two leaders warmly greeted each other with PM Modi also meeting the delegation accompanying Tokayev.

As BRICS chair in 2026, India is hosting the two-day 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing together leaders of BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Tokayev joined leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, outreach invitees and heads of international organisations for a family photo at the Bharat Mandapam.

Tokayev also attended a gala dinner hosted by PM Modi for visiting leaders at the Bharat Mandapam on Saturday evening.

Tokayev arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 18th BRICS Summit. Minister of State (MoS) for Education Sukanta Majumdar received him at the airport.

–IANS

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