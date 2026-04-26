Madrid Open: Sinner cruises into fourth round, extends Masters 1000 streak

Madrid, April 26 (IANS) World No. 1 Jannik Sinner delivered another clinical performance to move into the fourth round of the Madrid Open ATP Masters 1000 event, brushing aside Denmark’s Elmer Moller in straight sets on Sunday.

Taking on the 22-year-old for the first time, Sinner showed his class and composure in a 6-2, 6-3 victory that lasted just 77 minutes at the Manolo Santana Stadium. The result extended his remarkable winning run in ATP Masters 1000 events to 24 matches, placing him among the longest streaks recorded in the series.

Moller, ranked No. 169 and playing his maiden match against a top-10 opponent, found himself under immediate pressure as Sinner dictated play from the outset. After a brief exchange of games early in the first set, the Italian surged ahead by reeling off four consecutive games. Although Moller managed to break serve once, Sinner responded swiftly to wrap up the opener.

The Dane showed resilience despite requiring a medical timeout late in the first set due to an abdominal concern, and he raised his level in the second set, particularly with his backhand. However, a pair of double faults at a crucial stage handed Sinner the decisive break, which the top seed converted with authority to seal the match.

Reflecting on his approach, Sinner said, “I tried to stay calm and serve well in important moments. I think that was the key today. There was not a lot of rhythm, so I tried to stay quite compact. Let’s see what’s coming in the next round.”

The Italian has now compiled a 26-2 record this season and is edging closer to a historic milestone, needing four more wins to become the first player to win five successive Masters 1000 titles, having already triumphed in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo.

Sinner will next face either Cameron Norrie or Thiago Agustin Tirante in the fourth round.

Elsewhere, fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti advanced with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Tallon Griekspoor. He will next meet Jiri Lehecka, who eased past Alex Michelsen in straight sets.

--IANS

vi/bsk/