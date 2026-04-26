April 27, 2026 12:45 AM हिंदी

Madrid Open: Sinner cruises into fourth round, extends Masters 1000 streak

Jannik Sinner cruises into fourth round, extends Masters 1000 streak at the Madrid Open ATP Masters 1000 event at the Manolo Santana Stadium in Madrid on Sunday. Photo credit: ATP

Madrid, April 26 (IANS) World No. 1 Jannik Sinner delivered another clinical performance to move into the fourth round of the Madrid Open ATP Masters 1000 event, brushing aside Denmark’s Elmer Moller in straight sets on Sunday.

Taking on the 22-year-old for the first time, Sinner showed his class and composure in a 6-2, 6-3 victory that lasted just 77 minutes at the Manolo Santana Stadium. The result extended his remarkable winning run in ATP Masters 1000 events to 24 matches, placing him among the longest streaks recorded in the series.

Moller, ranked No. 169 and playing his maiden match against a top-10 opponent, found himself under immediate pressure as Sinner dictated play from the outset. After a brief exchange of games early in the first set, the Italian surged ahead by reeling off four consecutive games. Although Moller managed to break serve once, Sinner responded swiftly to wrap up the opener.

The Dane showed resilience despite requiring a medical timeout late in the first set due to an abdominal concern, and he raised his level in the second set, particularly with his backhand. However, a pair of double faults at a crucial stage handed Sinner the decisive break, which the top seed converted with authority to seal the match.

Reflecting on his approach, Sinner said, “I tried to stay calm and serve well in important moments. I think that was the key today. There was not a lot of rhythm, so I tried to stay quite compact. Let’s see what’s coming in the next round.”

The Italian has now compiled a 26-2 record this season and is edging closer to a historic milestone, needing four more wins to become the first player to win five successive Masters 1000 titles, having already triumphed in Paris, Indian Wells, Miami, and Monte Carlo.

Sinner will next face either Cameron Norrie or Thiago Agustin Tirante in the fourth round.

Elsewhere, fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti advanced with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Tallon Griekspoor. He will next meet Jiri Lehecka, who eased past Alex Michelsen in straight sets.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinch Super Over win over Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh help KKR clinch Super Over win over LSG (ld)

NIA registers case over recovery of 79 crude bombs in Bengal

NIA registers case over recovery of 79 crude bombs in Bengal

PM Modi's praise leaves Chimi Ongmu Bhutia overwhelmed, expresses gratitude

PM Modi's praise leaves Chimi Ongmu Bhutia overwhelmed, expresses gratitude

Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh help KKR clinch victory in Super Over against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh help KKR clinch Super Over against LSG

Aamir Khan moved to tears during special event of son Junaid's film

Aamir Khan moved to tears during special event of son Junaid's film

Israel fighting for rights of Christians: PM Netanyahu

Israel fighting for rights of Christians: PM Netanyahu

Mohammed Shami's last-ball six takes Lucknow Super Giants-Kolkata Knight Riders game to Super Over in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Mohammed Shami's last-ball six takes LSG-KKR game to Super Over

PM Modi mentions 'Kalari' cheese in 'Mann Ki Baat'; Udhampur residents call it a matter of pride

PM Modi mentions 'Kalari' cheese in 'Mann Ki Baat'; Udhampur residents call it a matter of pride

India organises Vishu, Easter and Eid al-Fitr jointly in Azerbaijan

India organises Vishu, Easter and Eid al-Fitr jointly in Azerbaijan

Pawan Khera moves SC against Gauhati High Court order denying anticipatory bail (Ld)

Pawan Khera moves SC against Gauhati High Court order denying anticipatory bail (Ld)