Madonna pays tribute to William Orbit: You pressed a magic button inside of me

Los Angeles, Aug 9 (IANS) The queen of pop Madonna has paid a tribute to the late music producer William Orbit after he passed away at the age of 69.

Madonna took to her Instagram, and shared a video featuring a collection of throwback clips and pictures with William through decades.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Goodbye, William Orbit. I had an epiphany when I met you and started working with you. I realized that music did not have to fit into categories or genres. So we created our own. You pressed a magic button inside of me and I fell into a galaxy of unrealized dreams. Your music gave me a magic carpet to fly on and I visited many places. Sad and Joyful I sang in ways I’d never sung before. I used words without caring if they made sense or not. In many ways you were my Ray of Light, as was my daughter Lola who was born around this time, I was starting a new chapter, I was choosing another road to walk down, and you were right by my side with your crooked teeth and your genius, way of hearing music”.

“The studio was often church like and I would sit in silence, waiting for your ideas to explode out of your keyboard or your guitar and then I would run with them. I miss those days. Only you could inspire me to write a song like Drowned World or Swim. You were so otherworldly. So singular. The years passed and I moved on to make music with other people, but I have never forgotten you or the magical time we spent together. Goodbye Billy Bubbles. I was so lucky to have known you and fallen down the rabbit hole with you. @williamorbit (sic)”, she added.

--IANS

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