When Anees Bazmee made Raj Kapoor really upset

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Anees Bazmee recalled the time he made Raj Kapoor really upset during his appearance on "The Kapil Sharma Show".

Bazmee revealed that once Raj Kapoor, who usually took only 3 to 4 shots during a day, ended up taking 17 to 18 shots. Extremely happy with this, the 'Mera Naam Joker' maker announced a party for the entire cast and crew in the evening.

However, Bazmee had a sudden realization that ended up changing the entire atmosphere on the set.

"Around 7- 7: 30 pm, I felt that we had given the wrong clothes to actor Kharbanda. I told the fellow assistants. So, everyone on the set was happy except us 5 assistants."

Eventually, their chief assistant told Raj Kapoor what had happened, and suddenly he got really upset and said, "Where is my assistant?". All the assistants ended up getting an earful from Raj Kapoor that day.

"The problem was that there was also a party in the evening, which we had to attend," shared Bazmee.

While they were at the party, Bazmee recalled everyone asking them, "What? You gave the wrong clothes."

"Everyone was looking at us as if we had committed a massive crime," the 'Welcome' maker remembered.

Coming to Bazmee's career trajectory, he made his directorial debut with "Hulchul" back in 1995, featuring Vinod Khanna, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol.

However, he first experienced commercial success in 1998 with the film "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", again starring Ajay and Kajol as the lead. It turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year.

During his tenure, Bazmee has delivered many blockbuster hits such as "No Entry" (2005), "Welcome" (2007), "Singh Is Kinng" (2008), "Ready" (2011), "Welcome Back" (2015), "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" (2022), and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" (2024).

At the moment, Bazmee is busy with an untitled project with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan as the lead.

--IANS

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