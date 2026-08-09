Preity Zinta recalls how she got to share screen with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Armaan'

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actress Preity Zinta, who was a part of the premiere episode of the 18th season of the reality game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati,' recalled a fond memory from her 2003 film 'Armaan'.

Talking about her love for the Bachchan family, Preity revealed how much trouble she went through just to share the screen with Big B in the movie.

The 'Veer-Zaara' actress was heard saying, "I was dying to work with Amit ji and maine bohot try kiya, and then maine film sign ki 'Armaan', and I told Honey Irani, the director, ki main yeh film karungi agar mera Amit ji ke saath ek scene ho. So she said, 'okay, if you're dying to work with him, you better die in the scene.' I am in a coma, and Amitabh ji comes, and I am in coma. Aur, I was shaking because it was so difficult to act dead. I felt so silly because there was Amitabh Bachchan in the room and I was like and I was shaking, ‘Preity aap scene kharab kar rahein ho, Priety aap hil rahein ho.. Preity…’” (I was dying to work with Amit ji. I tried so hard, and then I signed the film Armaan. I told Honey Irani, the director, 'I will do this film only if I have at least one scene with Amit ji.' So she said, 'Okay, if you're dying to work with him, you better die in the scene!' So my character is in a coma, and Amitabh ji comes into the room while I'm lying there in a coma. I was shaking so much because it’s so difficult to act dead! I felt so silly because Amitabh Bachchan was right there in the room, and I couldn't stop trembling. The team kept telling me, 'Preity, you are ruining the scene! Preity, you are moving... Preity!)

'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18' is slated to premiere on 10th August 2026, at 9:00 PM, featuring Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, and Preity Zinta, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

--IANS

pm/