‘The start of a truly special journey’: Kumble marks 36 years since India debut

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Former India spinner Anil Kumble on Sunday marked 36 years since his international debut for India, looking back on the August 9, 1990 Test against England in Manchester where he claimed Allan Lamb as his first international wicket and began a career that would eventually make him India's most successful Test bowler.

Kumble, who received his India Test cap as player number 192, used the anniversary to reflect on the significance of that first appearance and the career that followed.

“It was 36 years ago today that I received my first Test Cap as player number 192 for India. Taking the wicket of Allan Lamb was the start of a truly special journey, one that I cherish deeply to this day. I am incredibly grateful for this journey and everyone who has been a part it,” Kumble wrote on X.

The former India captain's international career began during the second Test against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. He bowled 43 overs in England's first innings, taking 3 wickets for 105 runs, including Lamb. In the second innings, he bowled 17 more overs but did not take any additional wickets.

Kumble amassed 619 wickets over 132 Tests, the most by an Indian in the format. His 337 wickets from 271 ODIs brought his total international wickets to 953, setting another Indian record.

His career featured one of Test cricket's rarest feats. In the 1999 Delhi Test versus Pakistan, Kumble became just the second bowler after Jim Laker of England to take all 10 wickets in a single innings.

The landmark performance occurred when Kumble had become the leader of India's bowling attack, emphasising accuracy, pace variations, and relentless pressure over traditional spin. His influence on Indian cricket went beyond his playing days.

Kumble also served as India's head coach from 2016 to 2017, guiding the team to Test series wins against the West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, and Australia. In 2015, he achieved one of the highest honours by being inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

--IANS

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