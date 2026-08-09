Over 1 crore houses delivered to urban poor under PM Awas Yojana: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U) has achieved another significant milestone with the sanction of more than 1.25 crore houses, of which more than 1 crore houses have been completed and delivered to beneficiaries across the country, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Sunday.

As many as 2.09 lakh houses were sanctioned last week under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban 2.0 for economically weaker section (EWS) families across the States and Union Territories (UTs) of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the statement said.

The approval was given at the eighth meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee under PMAY-U 2.0 held at Sankalp Bhawan here under the chairmanship of Satendra Singh, Department of Urban Development Secretary under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to review the scheme's progress and approve additional housing proposals sent by states and UTs, the statement said.

Around 1.42 lakh houses have been sanctioned under Beneficiary Led Construction (BLC) vertical of the scheme, wherein financial assistance of up to Rs 2.5 lakh is provided to beneficiaries to construct pucca houses on their own land.

Meanwhile, 67,045 houses are for Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) vertical, under which affordable housing projects are developed by public/private agencies in partnership with states and UTs, with eligible EWS beneficiaries receiving Central assistance for allotted houses.

With the latest approvals, the total number of houses sanctioned under PMAY-U 2.0 has crossed 18.38 lakh, of which 14.40 lakh are BLC houses and 2.48 lakh are AHP while 1.36 lakh houses are allotted to Interest Subsidy Scheme (ISS) vertical beneficiaries and 13,046 are sanctioned as Affordable Rental Housing (ARH).

The MoHUA Secretary undertook a comprehensive review of the progress of the scheme, assessing the pace of implementation across states and UTs, timely grounding and completion of sanctioned houses, geo-tagging, fund utilisation, beneficiary verification, occupancy status and overall progress under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0.

He emphasised the need for expeditious implementation, timely release of funds, effective monitoring and close coordination among all stakeholders, including the beneficiaries, to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach every eligible urban family.

Beyond creating housing assets, PMAY-U 2.0 is fostering social inclusion, improved living conditions and enhanced economic security for lakhs of urban families.

Overall, among the sanctioned 1.25 crore houses sanctioned under PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0, one crore houses have been allotted to women (in the name of female head of the household or in joint ownership).

"Guided by the Prime Minister's emphasis on Nari Shakti, the scheme has prioritised women's ownership of houses, promoting financial security, social empowerment and greater participation in household decision-making. This transformative approach has empowered crores of women with not just a house, but a valuable asset that strengthens families, enhances their sense of dignity and security," the statement added.

--IANS

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