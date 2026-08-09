Policeman killed, another injured in attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Aug 9 (IANS) A police personnel was killed, and another injured after armed assailants attacked them in the Saeedkhel area of Lakki Marwat district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, local media reported, citing police.

District police officer’s spokesperson Qudratullah Khan said that the armed assailants opened fire on police personnel near the Saeedkhel graveyard while they were patrolling the area. He said that the deceased police personnel's body and the injured policeman were taken to the hospital, the daily Dawn reported. Following the attack, a large police contingent rushed to the site of the incident and began a search operation to find the attackers.

The incident took place amid a rise in attacks targeting law enforcement personnel in Pakistan, especially in the border provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier this week, a police personnel was killed after unidentified assailants opened fire in Karachi city of Pakistan's Sindh province, local media reported on Tuesday.

A police constable suffered injuries when armed men opened fire on him and his colleague while they were performing duty near Jamali Bridge, according to police. He succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to the hospital, while his colleague was not injured in the incident, Pakistani daily, The Express Tribune reported.

As many as 17 people, including seven police personnel, were killed in the suicide bombing at Kabal Police Station in Swat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 2. Police said that 13 injured police personnel were undergoing treatment at the hospital, Pakistan's Samaa TV reported.

The incident took place near the police station gate, where hundreds of people had gathered to participate in a public demonstration at Kabal Chowk, Dawn reported.

Swat District Police Officer Umar Khan said that the suicide bomber detonated his explosives after police personnel tried to stop him at the station's entry gate. According to the DPO, security forces cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident.

--IANS

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