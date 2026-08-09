Forced disappearances of minors among civilians continue in Pak's Karachi and Balochistan: Report

Islamabad, Aug 9 (IANS) As violence against civilians continue in different regions of Pakistan, several people, including two 14-year-old students, were reported to have been forcibly disappeared in separate raids in Karachi and Balochistan, a media report said while quoting sources.

According to the Balochistan Post, three of the latest cases were reported from Tikri in Karachi’s Mauripur area.

Sources said that 28-year-old Sabir, who is a labourer from Tikri, was taken away by Pakistani Rangers from a road near his home at around 8:30 p.m. on August 6. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Similarly, 30-year-old Abdul Aziz was also detained from his home in Karachi by the Rangers at around 2 a.m. the following day, while the third, a 28-year-old local shopkeeper Aamir, was taken away by Rangers and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel at around 8 p.m. on August 5.

The men's families have reportedly not received any information about their whereabouts since they were taken into custody.

The report also said that according to family sources, two 14-year-old students were detained by CTD and ISI personnel from Sariab Road in Balochistan's Quetta at around 5 a.m. on July 24. Their whereabouts also remain unknown.

In another incident, family members of Mansoor Anwar said that was called out of his home and detained by Pakistani forces personnel at around 3 a.m. on August 4. He is a resident of Kaur-e-Pusht in Balochistan's Buleda.

Moreover, Mansoor had previously been forcibly disappeared in November 2023 and recovered nearly two months later in January 2024, his family was quoted by the report.

Meanwhile, several Baloch activists and human rights groups had strongly condemned the brutal killing of Baloch civilian Inayatullah Jattak by Pakistan-backed death squads in Khuzdar district.

According to the Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), Inayatullah was shot dead on Tuesday hours after his daughter Asma Jattak publicly appealed for protection and warned that her life, as well as the lives of her family members, was under serious threat.

In a video statement shared by BVJ on its social media platform X, Asma alleged that death squad member Zahoor Jamalzai and his group have threatened to kill her father and brothers.

--IANS

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