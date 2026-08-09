‘Village talent will now get a platform’: Ramandeep hails Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

Chandigarh, Aug 9 (IANS) Cricketer Ramandeep Singh believes the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will provide a much-needed platform for talented cricketers from villages across the state, allowing them to showcase their abilities in front of a wider audience.

Speaking on the sidelines of the player auction for the inaugural Sher-e-Punjab T20 League in Chandigarh on Sunday, Ramandeep said the league would help bridge the gap between emerging players at the grassroots level and the wider cricketing audience.

“Earlier, I think, the talent did not get a chance to come on TV because only the IPL and international-level cricket were telecast. Now, with the league initiative started by Punjab Cricket, we are very thankful to the Punjab government and especially the PCA, because they have given us this platform where talent from the villages will be seen on TV,” Ramandeep told reporters.

The player auction is currently underway at a hotel in Chandigarh, with more than 450 cricketers going under the hammer for six franchises. Each team has a purse of Rs 45 lakh for the auction.

The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will feature six teams and is scheduled to be played from August 30 to September 13 at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali.

Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president Amarjit Singh Mehta said the league was the fulfilment of a vision to take sport to every part of the state.

“This league was the dream of our Chief Minister. He wanted to build a big league for Punjab, and his dream is going to come true today. He wanted to bring sports to every village in Punjab,” Mehta said.

“The entire Punjab Cricket Association team worked together to bring this league to this level. There are six teams in the league, featuring marquee players, icon players and district players. The opening ceremony will be held on August 30 and the closing ceremony on September 13,” he added.

Indian Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill, all-rounder Abhishek Sharma, left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh, Ramandeep Singh and young pacer Gurnoor Brar have been named the marquee players for the six franchises.

Gill will represent Fazilka Falcons, Abhishek will turn out for Amritsar Soormas, Arshdeep will play for Ludhiana Lions, Prabhsimran will represent Jalandhar Warriors, Ramandeep will feature for Mohali Kings, while Gurnoor will play for Bathinda Royals.

The league is expected to provide emerging players with an opportunity to share the stage with established names from Punjab and gain exposure through televised matches.

--IANS

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