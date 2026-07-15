Madhuri Grover opens up on ‘fancying’ Ram Kapoor: Had a special bond

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Grover, who is currently seen as a contestant in the reality show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa”, has dismissed speculation that she "fancied" co-contestant actor Ram Kapoor, saying they shared a special bond built on long conversations.

Calling Kapoor her go-to person for meaningful discussions, Madhuri said that he patiently answered her endless questions about the entertainment industry.

Asked if she really was fancying Ram Kapoor, Madhuri told IANS: “No, no, no. That was really funny. Ramji also brushed it off and said ‘What are you talking about?’”

How would she describe her camaraderie with him?

“I had a very good special bond with Ramji. Our cells were face to face. I was like a questionnaire in the house. I used to ask Ramji so many questions about their industry, about life, everything. He used to answer everything I asked. The first kiss of Ramji….”

“You guys only saw it for 5-10 minutes. We talked for 2.5 hours. Until he could convince me, he patiently answered everything I asked. So that is the relationship Ram ji and I share.”

Madhuri is the latest contestant to be evicted from the second edition of the reality show.

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Riyaz Aly and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the show.

The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

The second installment will have 14 inmates, 2 jailers, and 1 lock-up for 6 weeks. As per the rules, inmates must complete tasks to earn in-game currency required for even the necessities such as food, supplies, and privileges.

--IANS

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