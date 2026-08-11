BJP, Shiv Sena welcome 'Vande Mataram' at Red Fort on I-Day; Cong questions Centre's nationalism

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) As the national song 'Vande Mataram' is set to be sung at the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebrations for the first time, leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena on Tuesday welcomed the decision, while the Congress criticised the ruling party at the Centre, alleging that the BJP did not even hoist the National Flag for 52 years despite claiming to be a champion of nationalism.

Reacting to the announcement, Bihar Minister Lakhendra Paswan said that Vande Mataram and the national anthem evoke a strong sense of patriotism and remind people of the sacrifices made during the freedom struggle.

"When we hear Vande Mataram or Jana Gana Mana being sung, we feel the spirit of revolutionaries. We experience the essence of the country’s freedom. Those who used to insult Vande Mataram and the national song will now face the strictest punishment. The Union government has also made provisions for this, and the Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha. Earlier, some people used to insult Vande Mataram and the national song. There are still such people in this country. Now, Vande Mataram will be sung at the Red Fort," Paswan told IANS.

BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi also welcomed the move and underlined the historical significance of the song.

"Many freedom fighters embraced the gallows while chanting Vande Mataram. The song is among the most popular patriotic songs in the world and has been accorded the status of India's national song. Therefore, everyone should respect it," he said.

Bihar Minister Kedar Prasad Gupta said that singing Vande Mataram was every citizen's right and should be encouraged across the country.

"Vande Mataram should be sung by everyone. In Independent India, it is the right of every citizen to sing it. Therefore, everyone should participate," Gupta added.

Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson Anand Dubey also expressed happiness over the decision.

"The Vande Mataram Bill has been passed in both Houses and will now become law. We have always sung Vande Mataram. If it is sung during the Independence Day celebrations, it is a matter of great happiness," he said.

However, Congress leader Nana Patole criticised the BJP and questioned its commitment to nationalism.

"The national anthem, Vande Mataram, and Jana Gana Mana are symbols of our country's identity and represent our respect and honour for the nation. At a time like this, the BJP, which wears the cloak of nationalism, has no real respect for the values of nationalism. For 52 years, these people did not even hoist the National Tricolour in this country. Yet they portray themselves as people who have immense respect and devotion for the nation," Patole said.

The national song Vande Mataram will be sung during the Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort on August 15.

The Union government announced on Monday that this year's celebrations will focus on the contribution of India's youth towards achieving the goal of a developed nation, or 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

India will mark its 80th Independence Day on August 15, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the celebrations from the Red Fort in Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Union Defence Secretary R.K. Singh said that the decision to highlight the achievements and contributions of young people during the celebrations was made well before the recent student protests at Jantar Mantar.

"Youths are a critical part of our journey towards Viksit Bharat because they will both contribute to it and benefit from it. That is the only reason," Singh added.

He also clarified that "the plan to celebrate the success and contribution of youth during the Independence Day celebrations predates any other event".

--IANS

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