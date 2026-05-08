M R Bharathi: 'Cycle Gap' is a relationship drama in which music forms the emotional bridge between the characters

Chennai, May 8 (IANS) Director M R Bharathi, who is best known for having directed 'Azhiyadha Kolangal 2', has now disclosed that his upcoming film, 'Cycle Gap', will be a musical triangle love story in which music will form the emotional bridge between the characters.

Giving out more details, Bharathi said, “Music has always had the power to express emotions that words cannot.'Cycle Gap' is a relationship drama where music becomes the emotional bridge between the characters. We wanted the film to feel contemporary in presentation while retaining the soul of classic musical romances.”

For the unaware, M R Bharathi has consistently explored emotionally layered narratives through his films. His critically appreciated 'Azhiyadha Kolangal 2' earned recognition for its mature emotional storytelling, while his recent outing 'Dream Girl' drew attention for its unconventional exploration of love, dreams, and memory.

Continuing his artistic journey, Bharathi now presents 'Cycle Gap', a youthful romantic musical designed to resonate with today’s generation through emotionally driven storytelling and a strong musical backbone.

Talking about the film, the film's producer and lead actor Nawaz said, “As someone passionate about cinema, I have always admired how musical love stories stay with audiences for years. 'Cycle Gap' has been designed with that emotional intent. Bharathi sir’s storytelling carries realism, poetry, and strong emotional depth. Through Tube Light Productions, we wanted to create a film that feels youthful, visually fresh, and musically memorable.”

Produced by Tube Light Productions, 'Cycle Gap' will feature Nawaz and newcomer Sherry Agarwal in the lead. The film will also feature Prabhu Shasta in a pivotal role, shaping the film’s layered romantic narrative.

The film features music composed by debutant Sathish Padmanabhan, with vocals by Naresh Iyer, Srinisha Jayaseelan, and Kaushik Shridharan, positioning it as a strong music-led cinematic experience. The project is spearheaded by Executive Producer Suja Suriya Nila, with cinematography by Solomon Boaz DS, editing by Saravana Edayagnanam, and dialogues by Hemanth Selvaraj.

--IANS

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