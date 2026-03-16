LPG bookings decline as consumer panic eases, raids on to check hoarding and black marketing

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) There has been a decline in LPG bookings as panic eased among consumers over the availability of domestic gas, while raids are being conducted across states to check hoarding and black marketing, an official statement said on Monday.

PIB India posted on X that there has been a drop in LPG bookings, "with about 77 lakh bookings recorded on 14th March 2026 compared to 88.8 lakh bookings on 13th March 2026".

"Online LPG cylinder bookings increased from 84 per cent to about 87 per cent, and there has been no reported dry-outs at LPG distributorships," the post added.

It further stated that raids are being conducted across states to check hoarding and black marketing, and 22 states and Union Territories (UTs) have established control rooms to monitor the situation.

Consumers are requested to avoid panic bookings, use digital booking platforms and avoid unnecessary visits to LPG distributors, the statement suggested.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the government continues to prioritise the interests of domestic consumers and ensure uninterrupted LPG supply, particularly for households and priority sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions, the ministry said in a statement.

No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at retail outlets by oil marketing companies (OMCs) -- Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum -- as supplies of petrol and diesel continue to be maintained regularly, according to the ministry.

Citizens are advised not to panic as the government remains committed to maintaining adequate LPG availability for households and essential sectors. LPG cylinders can be booked through multiple digital platforms, including IVRS calls, SMS booking, WhatsApp booking, and mobile applications of OMCs.

The OMCs are promoting digital bookings, discouraging panic bookings and keeping LPG distributorships open on Sundays to facilitate smooth supply.

LPG supply continues to be monitored in view of the prevailing geopolitical situation.

--IANS

na/vd