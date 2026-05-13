'LOTR' filmmaker Peter Jackson says, he isn't anti-AI

Los Angeles, May 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Brooke Shields has spoken up on her discomfort while discussing her body as a teenager.

The 60-year-old star has recalled being asked about her "measurements" by TV host Barbara Walters when she was just 15, and Brooke has recalled feeling deeply uncomfortable at the time, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress, who has been married to film director Chris Henchy since 2001, told the Dinner's On Me podcast, "It's also insane that Barbara Walters asked me my measurements”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, she said she went along with the question in the moment but she now wishes she had handled it differently.

The model, who was married to sports star Andre Agassi between 1997 and 1999, said, "I did it. Like, I didn't brush it off or anything. If someone asked me that now, I'd come back with some kind of a quip”.

Brooke reflected on the era in which the interview took place, noting that women had little power at the time.

She said, "I think it's, like, I took everything personally, and I kind of still do. I'm much better now at not letting it affect me so much. But (it was) when women (didn't have) any power and they were in a male world”.

Earlier this week, Brooke claimed that she feels "sexier" at 60 than she did as a teenager. The Blue Lagoon star feels she "has so much more to offer" at this stage of her life, after founding her haircare line Commence, which is aimed at women over the age of 40.

The actress, who became one of the most famous faces in the world in the 80s, said on the ‘I Changed My Mind with Dan Souza’ podcast, "It stemmed from being the age that I am and realising that I was coming into this very important phase, but that I wasn't being told that I had the same amount of value as I was told when my ovaries worked”.

“So to me, I thought, 'That is insane'. I feel sexier now than I did in my teens and I feel that I have so much to offer. Why aren't women being allowed to be their full selves? Like, why is it so threatening to the industries?”, she added.

--IANS

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