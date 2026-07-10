'Look forward to holding talks with New Zealand PM Luxon': PM Modi

Auckland, July 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, for welcoming him at the airport as he arrived at Auckland for the final leg of his three-nation visit and said that he looked forward to holding discussions with him on bilateral ties.

PM Modi termed his visit "historic" as it is the first visit by an Indian PM to New Zealand in 40 years.

PM Modi arrived in New Zealand on Friday after concluding his three-day visit to Australia. In a special gesture, PM Luxon received him at the airport in Auckland.

"Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport. This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades. I look forward to holding talks with Prime Minister Luxon and discussing the complete range of the India-NZ friendship. I will also be addressing a community programme tomorrow in Auckland," PM Modi posted on X.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that PM Modi's visit to New Zealand will strengthen bilateral ties and unlock new avenues of cooperation across several areas, particularly trade, defence, sports, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

In a post on X, Jaiswal wrote: "Kia Ora New Zealand! Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Auckland, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in 40 years. In a special gesture, he was received by PM Christopher Luxon at the airport in Auckland. This historic visit is set to strengthen bilateral ties and unlock new avenues of cooperation across several areas especially trade, defence, sports, culture, education, and people-to-people exchanges."

PMs Modi and Luxon shared a warm hug as they greeted each other at the airport. India's High Commissioner to New Zealand, Muanpuii Saiawi, and other officials were present at the airport to welcome PM Modi.

During his visit, PM Modi will hold discussions with PM Luxon and review the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, which has seen significant progress in the last two years, especially in areas of trade and commerce and defence, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

PM Modi will interact with prominent business and sports personalities. He will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand.

PM Modi's visit to New Zealand comes after PM Luxon's visit to India in March 2025. During the visit, PM Luxon held talks with PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

India and New Zealand share warm and friendly ties. Diplomatic relations between the two nations were established in 1952. India and New Zealand share similarities such as membership of the Commonwealth, common law practices and pursuing shared aspirations of achieving economic development and prosperity through democratic governance systems for diverse communities.

--IANS

akl/vd