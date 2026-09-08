September 08, 2026 1:01 PM हिंदी

Lisa Ray rewinds to the 80s, recalls her love for Madonna and Michael Jackson

Lisa Ray rewinds to the 80s, recalls her love for Madonna and Michael Jackson

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray revisited her experiences of growing up in the 1980s and recalled the music, fashion and carefree spirit that shaped her youth.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Four More Shots Please’ actress shared a glimpse of her colourful memories from the decade, mentioning everything from candy-coloured leg warmers and experimental hairstyles to the iconic fashion inspired by films such as ‘Flashdance’.

She also reminisced about listening to music by global superstars Madonna and Michael Jackson, while revealing her fondness for British pop band Duran Duran. Lisa recalled naming her pets after the band as she offered a personal glimpse into just how deeply the music of the era was woven into her life.

Sharing a throwback image from the 1980s, Lisa wrote, “I DID live through the 80s. Candy coloured leg warmers, questionable hair choices, Flashdance style sweatshirt, Madonna, Michael Jackson and Michael Hutchence Named my pets after Duran Duran. Summers in Calcutta and long weekends spent cycling the neighbourhood in Toronto. Long drives with the radio blasting and in all that hazy sweetness of youth, an itch of rebellion.”

“Am I am 80s kid? Resilient, independent and tough? Yup. But tempered now by life’s ruptures, having passed through unchosen borders. Maybe this version of me needs an 80s replay. Where’s the hairspray?”

The image featured Lisa Ray dressed in a black pantsuit as she sat and posed for the camera. She completed the look with her open, curly hair, adding to the striking retro vibe of the throwback picture.

Lately, Lisa has also been using her platform to speak candidly about midlife fitness and the changes that come with different stages of life. She had earlier opened up about entering marriage while navigating the aftermath of menopause.

The actress shared how a lack of awareness about the changes in her body affected the early years of her relationship. Lisa revealed that she experienced chemotherapy-induced menopause at 37 and later met and married her husband at 40.

--IANS

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