Ellie Goulding celebrates journey from penning songs at 8 to finding freedom through music

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Singer Ellie Goulding is celebrating her musical journey and the freedom she finds in songwriting as she introduces fans to her new music.

Goulding took to Instagram, where she shared a heartfelt note about how she has been writing down her thoughts and crafting pop songs with her guitar since the age of eight, describing music as a way to escape difficult moments and find joy.

She wrote in the caption section: “Hello to new fans and my loyal babies. Happy to present new songs to you.

"Since I was 8 I’ve been writing out my thoughts, or figuring out the awesome art of pop songs, just me and my guitar, and I escaped from horrors and found joy in equal measure in every one of them (even if the song never came to light, valuable days upon days in the studio with writers and producers I love) I celebrate the freedom I have in weaving my voice and my words into these different soundscapes and I celebrate having you all with me on this journey to listen.

She went on to thank her fans for being part of her journey, saying that becoming a singer and performing for an audience was all she ever wanted.

Goulding added: “We grow together. There’s nothing more potent than that since all I ever wanted was to be a singer and hopefully have a stage and an audience to do it. I’ve achieved that and more, and not a day goes by I’m not grateful for you and for the chance to do it. Thank you endlessly for your support and love, can’t tell you how much it means to me. We Know Too Much, out now.”

Goulding's debut single "Under the Sheets" was released through Neon Gold Records in 2009, and signed with Polydor Records that same year. Her debut studio album, Lights, debuted at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart, and was reissued as Bright Lights, spawning three successful singles: a cover of Elton John's "Your Song", "Starry Eyed", and "Lights".

Goulding's second studio album, Halcyon, was preceded by its lead single "Anything Could Happen", and a repackaged edition titled Halcyon Days produced the single "Burn", which became her first No. 1 single in the UK.

She then collaborated with DJ Calvin Harris on two singles: "I Need Your Love" and "Outside". Goulding received a Grammy Award nomination for her single "Love Me like You Do", which was recorded for the soundtrack of Fifty Shades of Grey.

--IANS

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