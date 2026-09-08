Aamrapali Dubey: Being a female actress in regional cinema constrains you to ornamental kind of roles

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Aamrapali Dubey, one of the most successful female stars of Bhojpuri cinema, says her journey to stardom was rooted in her acting rather than merely her popularity and added that she was fortunate to be offered diverse roles in an industry where female actors are often restricted to ornamental parts.

Asked if she believes the Bhojpuri industry gave her enough respect as an actor, or did it mostly value her star power, Aamrapali told IANS: “They did give me extreme and a lot of respect because of my acting skills, which is very rare for female actresses in my industry because most of the time, being a female actress in regional cinema constrains you to limited, ornamental kinds of roles.”

Aamrapali, who made her acting debut with the television soap opera Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar in 2009. Following her known portrayal of Suman in Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein. She ventured into Bhojpuri films with Nirahua Hindustani in 2014, considers herself very “lucky.”

“ I've been offered and I've done films which have different concepts and there's a lot to perform in them. So, as an actress, I've been able to play a lot of different roles,” she said.

Talking about her performance, she said: “I've played the role of a Pakistani girl, I've also played the role of a Hyderabadi girl. So I've played a lot of different roles in the Bhojpuri industry, and people gave me a lot of love for those roles. After that, I've been given the title of a star. So that's that.”

Aamrapali is currently seen in the 20th edition of Bigg Boss which started on September 6.

It has a diverse lineup of 16 celebrity contestants including names such as MC Mary Kom, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Kushal Tanwar, Aman Gandhi, Isha Rikhi, Arishfa Khan, Qazi Touqeer, Asif Khan, Aamrapali Dubey, Rhiti Tiwari, Uditi Singh, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Rohed Khan, Yung DSA and Love Gill.

--IANS

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