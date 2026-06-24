June 24, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Lisa Ray on Goddess Kamakhya as Ambubachi begins: Some pilgrimages never really end

Lisa Ray on Maa Kamakhya as Ambubachi begins: Some pilgrimages never really end

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Lisa Ray has dedicated a note to Goddess Kamakhya as the Ambubachi Mela commences. The actress talked about the wisdom of the body and the transformative power of creation.

The Ambubachi Mela is an annual festival held at the Kamakhya Temple in Assam from June 22 to June 26. The festival celebrates the annual menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya, symbolizing fertility and womanhood.

Lisa shared a string of images from her visit to the oldest and most revered temple, which is also one of the oldest 4 of the 51 pithas in the Shakta tradition.

She wrote: “As Ambubachi begins, I find myself thinking of Kamakhya. Not with the restless longing of a traveller wishing she were somewhere else, but with the quiet recognition that some pilgrimages never really end.”

Lisa calls herself fortunate to “sit in the presence of Ma Kamakhya, to feel the raw, untamed energy of that sacred Shakti Peeth.”

She added: “Yet every year Ambubachi reminds that the deepest teachings of the Mother were never confined to a temple.”

Lisa said that the “Goddess does not reside only on a hill in Assam. She moves through fertile earth, through the mysterious cycles of creation and dissolution.”

“She lives in every force that nourishes, transforms and gives life. For those of us who walk a contemplative path, Ambubachi is an invitation to remember the sacred intelligence of the body. To honour the creative power that women have carried, embodied and often been taught to distrust.”

The actress concluded, “I am reminded that the journey was never about arriving somewhere holy. It was about recognizing the holiness that was already here. Jai Maa Kamakhya. #Ambubachi #MaaKamakhya.”

Talking about the actress, Lisa was recently seen in 99 Songs, directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. It featured debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles, alongside Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, and Manisha Koirala.

The film is a sensual story about the art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Madonna Sebastian-starrer 'Heartin' cleared for release with 'U' certificate (Photo: Trident Arts/X)

Madonna Sebastian-starrer 'Heartin' cleared for release with 'U' certificate

Women’s T20 WC: ‘We played our worst cricket,’ admits Pakistam skipper Sana after huge loss to AUS

Women’s T20 WC: Pakistan played their worst cricket, admits Fatima Sana after huge loss to AUS

Adani Group made record investment of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in hard infrastructure in FY26

Adani Group made record investment of over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in hard infrastructure in FY26

Dwayne Johnson details wearing 'hot’ prosthetic bodysuit for ‘Moana’

Dwayne Johnson details wearing 'hot’ prosthetic bodysuit for ‘Moana’

Women’s T20 WC: Perry credits love for the game after Australia rout Pakistan

Women’s T20 WC: Perry credits love for the game after Australia rout Pakistan

Gautam Adani lays out 3 foundational steps to build organisation over next decade

Gautam Adani lays out 3 foundational steps to build organisation over next decade

Sonu Sood relives his childhood as he enjoys Mumbai’s first rain

Sonu Sood relives his childhood as he enjoys Mumbai’s first rain

Rights group calls for investigation into custodial death of Awami League activist in Bangladesh

Rights group calls for investigation into custodial death of Awami League activist in Bangladesh

Will explore legal recourse if I do not get clear answers: Manika Batra issues stern warning over Asiad snub

Will explore legal recourse if I do not get clear answers: Manika Batra issues stern warning over Asiad snub

Karthi, Malavika Mohanan-starrer 'Sardar 2' to hit screens on September 10 (Photo Credit: P S Mithran/X)

Karthi, Malavika Mohanan-starrer 'Sardar 2' to hit screens on September 10