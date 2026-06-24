Lisa Ray on Goddess Kamakhya as Ambubachi begins: Some pilgrimages never really end

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Lisa Ray has dedicated a note to Goddess Kamakhya as the Ambubachi Mela commences. The actress talked about the wisdom of the body and the transformative power of creation.

The Ambubachi Mela is an annual festival held at the Kamakhya Temple in Assam from June 22 to June 26. The festival celebrates the annual menstruation of Goddess Kamakhya, symbolizing fertility and womanhood.

Lisa shared a string of images from her visit to the oldest and most revered temple, which is also one of the oldest 4 of the 51 pithas in the Shakta tradition.

She wrote: “As Ambubachi begins, I find myself thinking of Kamakhya. Not with the restless longing of a traveller wishing she were somewhere else, but with the quiet recognition that some pilgrimages never really end.”

Lisa calls herself fortunate to “sit in the presence of Ma Kamakhya, to feel the raw, untamed energy of that sacred Shakti Peeth.”

She added: “Yet every year Ambubachi reminds that the deepest teachings of the Mother were never confined to a temple.”

Lisa said that the “Goddess does not reside only on a hill in Assam. She moves through fertile earth, through the mysterious cycles of creation and dissolution.”

“She lives in every force that nourishes, transforms and gives life. For those of us who walk a contemplative path, Ambubachi is an invitation to remember the sacred intelligence of the body. To honour the creative power that women have carried, embodied and often been taught to distrust.”

The actress concluded, “I am reminded that the journey was never about arriving somewhere holy. It was about recognizing the holiness that was already here. Jai Maa Kamakhya. #Ambubachi #MaaKamakhya.”

Talking about the actress, Lisa was recently seen in 99 Songs, directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. It featured debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles, alongside Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, and Manisha Koirala.

The film is a sensual story about the art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.

--IANS

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