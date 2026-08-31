Lisa Kudrow reveals the ‘Friends’ request she refuses to comply with

Los Angeles, Aug 31 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lisa Kudrow, who is known for her work in the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’, isn’t really keen on singing the hit song ‘Smelly Cat’ from the show.'

The actress refuses to sing the song when fans ask her. The 63-year-old actress said that she has "zero complaints about ‘Friends’ or anything to do with it" and will happily repeat her character Phoebe Buffay’s iconic lines, but when it comes to performing her beloved alter ego's tune, she is simply not interested.

The actress recently appeared on the latest episode of the ‘Fresh Air with Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley’ podcast. She said, "Sometimes people will stop me and say, 'Oh, sing Smelly Cat’ I don't want to do that. I really don't want to do that”.

The sitcom, which ran from 1994 until 2004, followed 6 best friends living in New York, Phoebe (played by Lisa Kudrow), Rachel Green (played by Jennifer Aniston), Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer), Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox), Chandler Bing (played by Matthew Perry) and Joey Tribbiani (played by Matt LeBlanc).

The actress shared that she adored "every part" of making the show because of the enduring bond she made with her co-stars.

She further mentioned, “We had fun. That is so rare. And real honest respect, mutual respect. It was a really good relationship. "That took some work, and we did the work. It was great”.

‘Friends’ is one of the most popular American sitcoms of all time. It was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and ran for ten seasons. The series is loved for its memorable characters, hilarious situations, emotional moments, and unforgettable catchphrases. Its central themes of friendship, love, and growing up made it relatable to audiences around the world. Even years after its finale, ‘Friends’ continues to attract new viewers and remains a cultural phenomenon.

--IANS

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