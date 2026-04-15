Lily Collins feels ‘Emily in Paris’ is a love letter to self-exploration

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lily Collins has a different way of looking at things. The actress has shared that she feels her superhit streaming show ‘Emily in Paris’ is a "love letter to exploration of oneself".

The 37-year-old actress has played Emily Cooper in the hit Netflix romcom since 2020, and Lily insists there's more to the show than immediately meets the eye, reports ‘Female First UK’.

The actress, who is the daughter of musician Phil Collins and his second wife, Jill Tavelman, told ‘People’ magazine, "In general, the show is a love letter to exploration of oneself, and I think a lot of that’s also done through the female friendships and the work relationships and the female camaraderie”.

She added, “So it’s a romance with the city, it’s a romance with oneself, and it’s about finding oneself”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Netflix recently confirmed that Emily in Paris has been renewed for a sixth season. The hit show, which stars Lily as American marketing executive Emily Cooper, will head to Greece and Monaco for season six.

Looking forward to the new season, a post on Tudum read, "Emily in Paris Season 5 culminates in a trip to Venice for Marcello’s solo design debut. The fashion show goes so well that he’s embraced by his critical mother, Antonia (Anna Galiena), and offered complete control of his family’s historic cashmere business”.

It further read, “Marcello asks Emily to join him at Muratori, but she declines. Emily wants her bustling career in Paris, not a quiet life in Marcello’s sleepy village of Solitano. Although Emily and Marcello break up (for a second time), Mindy is more committed than ever. Her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Nicolas de Leon (Paul Forman), proposes in Venice, and Mindy accepts. The only problem is, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) has made his romantic intentions for Mindy very clear. Ever the straight shooter, Alfie tells Mindy her engagement is a 'big mistake'”.

The show is one of the flagship shows of Netfix.

--IANS

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