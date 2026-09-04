September 05, 2026 1:28 AM हिंदी

Lily Collins celebrates 5th marriage anniversary with husband: So grateful for the way you’ve always believed in me

Lily Collins celebrates 5th marriage anniversary with husband: So grateful for the way you’ve always believed in me (Photo: Lily Collins/Instagram)

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lily Collins, who is known for her work in ‘Emily In Paris’ is celebrating 5 years of her union with her husband Charlie McDowell.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of throwback pictures from her wedding with Charlie.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen embracing in a hug, displaying PDA, and having blissful moments with their child.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Five years ago today, I married my favorite person and best friend. Charlie, half a decade of us supporting each other, making each other laugh, navigating whatever came our way, taking on new adventures, and building a life that feels so uniquely ours. Through all the changes and everything our journey has brought us, we’ve continued to grow and create a life we love”.

She further mentioned, “I’m so grateful for the way you’ve always believed in me, listened to me, and made me feel like I never had to take on anything alone. And then there’s Tove, our greatest little blessing and the sweetest part of everything we’ve created together. Watching you become a dad and getting to experience this chapter as a family has been one of the greatest joys of my life. And to think, it’s all just getting started. Five years down, and forever to go, my one”.

The couple began dating in 2019 and became engaged in 2020 after Charlie proposed to her during a trip in New Mexico. They married on September 4, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado, surrounded by a scenic mountain landscape. The actress wore a distinctive long-sleeved, hooded lace gown designed by Ralph Lauren. In January 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Tove Jane McDowell, through surrogate.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Lily Collins celebrates 5th marriage anniversary with husband: So grateful for the way you’ve always believed in me (Photo: Lily Collins/Instagram)

Lily Collins celebrates 5th marriage anniversary with husband: So grateful for the way you’ve always believed in me

Jessica Pegula storms back to beat Leylah Fernandez in three sets to reach fourth round in women's singles of the US Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Friday. Photo credit: USLTA

US Open: Jessica Pegula fends off Leylah Fernandez to reach fourth round

Prabhsimran Singh’s blitz hands Jalandhar Warriors 7-wicket win over Arshdeep Singh's Ludhiana Lions in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League 2026 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Friday. Photo credit: PCA

Sher-E-Punjab T20: Prabhsimran’s blitz hands Jalandhar Warriors 7-wicket win over Arshdeep's Ludhiana Lions

India, Netherlands discuss public health and explose avenues of cooperation

India, Netherlands discuss public health and explore avenues of cooperation

Three more Indian nationals rescued from Nepal after devastating floods

Three more Indian nationals rescued from Nepal after devastating floods

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka ousts Kamilla Rakhimova in the women's singles third round in the 2026 US Open at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York on Friday. Photo credit: USLTA

US Open: Defending champ Sabalenka ousts Rakhimova in third round

Greater Male Connectivity Project is stellar example of Indian assistance: MEA

Greater Male Connectivity Project is stellar example of Indian assistance: MEA

Indian Ambasador and Crown Prince of Fujairah discuss ways to deepend India-UAE ties

Indian Ambasador and Crown Prince of Fujairah discuss ways to deepend India-UAE ties

Lhuan-dre Pretorius hits ton as South Africa edge Namibia to secure final clash against Zimbabwe in T20 tri-series at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek, on Friday. Photo credit: ICC

Proteas edge Namibia to secure final clash against Zimbabwe in tri-series

Shreeniti eyes double, Tejas ousted at KSLTA World Tennis Tour Junior J30 Bengaluru at the SM Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo credit: KSLTA

Shreeniti eyes double, Tejas ousted at KSLTA World Tennis Tour J30 Bengaluru