Lily Collins celebrates 5th marriage anniversary with husband: So grateful for the way you’ve always believed in me

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (IANS) Hollywood actress Lily Collins, who is known for her work in ‘Emily In Paris’ is celebrating 5 years of her union with her husband Charlie McDowell.

On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a series of throwback pictures from her wedding with Charlie.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen embracing in a hug, displaying PDA, and having blissful moments with their child.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote, “Five years ago today, I married my favorite person and best friend. Charlie, half a decade of us supporting each other, making each other laugh, navigating whatever came our way, taking on new adventures, and building a life that feels so uniquely ours. Through all the changes and everything our journey has brought us, we’ve continued to grow and create a life we love”.

She further mentioned, “I’m so grateful for the way you’ve always believed in me, listened to me, and made me feel like I never had to take on anything alone. And then there’s Tove, our greatest little blessing and the sweetest part of everything we’ve created together. Watching you become a dad and getting to experience this chapter as a family has been one of the greatest joys of my life. And to think, it’s all just getting started. Five years down, and forever to go, my one”.

The couple began dating in 2019 and became engaged in 2020 after Charlie proposed to her during a trip in New Mexico. They married on September 4, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Dunton Hot Springs in Colorado, surrounded by a scenic mountain landscape. The actress wore a distinctive long-sleeved, hooded lace gown designed by Ralph Lauren. In January 2025, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Tove Jane McDowell, through surrogate.

--IANS

aa/