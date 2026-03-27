Lillete Dubey calls theatre her ‘most enduring love’

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Veteran actress Lillete Dubey has once again expressed her deep-rooted passion for the stage, calling theatre her “most enduring love” on the occasion of World Theatre Day.

Lillete took to Instagram, where she shared a few throwback pictures from theatre days. She also posted a heartfelt note reflecting her lifelong connection with theatre.

“My truest joy.. my deepest passion.. my most enduring love .. Happy World Theatre Day !” the actress wrote as the caption.

World Theatre Day (WTD) is an international observance celebrated on 27 March. It was initiated in 1961 by the International Theatre Institute. Various national and international theatre events are organized to mark this occasion.

One of the most important of these is the circulation of the World Theatre Day International Message through which at the invitation of ITI, a figure of world stature shares his or her reflections on the theme of Theatre and a Culture of Peace.

Talking about Lillete, the 72-year-old actress’ latest release “Songs of Paradise” is directed by Danish Renzu. The lead role is played by Saba Azad, Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani. The film also stars Taaruk Raina, Lillete Dubey, Sheeba Chaddha, Shishir Sharma, and Lalit Parimoo.

This story follows the journey of a Kashmiri woman who dreams of becoming a singer, inspired by Raj Begum's music. Raj Begum, known as the Melody Queen of Kashmir, was a Padma Shri awardee and a recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

The movie narrates the story of Kashmiri artists, their struggles, and their eventual success, despite the challenges. The plot is set in Kashmir and showcases the area's music, culture, and history.

Lillete is best known for her film performances Zubeidaa, Monsoon Wedding, Chalte Chalte, Baghban, Kal Ho Naa Ho, My Brother…Nikhil, Delhi in a Day, Bow Barracks Forever, 3 Days to Go, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Sonata.

--IANS

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