Liam Dawson ends first-class career to focus on white-ball cricket

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Liam Dawson has brought the curtain down on an accomplished First-Class career, with the Hampshire and England all-rounder announcing his retirement from red-ball cricket in a move aimed at extending his white-ball future.

The 36-year-old will continue to represent Hampshire County Cricket Club in the T20 Blast and the One-Day Cup, ending a First-Class journey that saw him become one of the county’s most influential performers of the modern era.

Dawson departs the Championship game after more than 200 appearances for Hampshire, having amassed over 10,000 runs and claimed upwards of 350 wickets across a career spanning nearly two decades. His consistency with both bat and ball also earned him four Test caps for England, including a memorable unbeaten 66 on debut against India.

Confirming the decision in a statement released by Hampshire on Wednesday, Dawson said, “I’ve decided to retire from First-Class cricket. It’s a decision that I haven’t taken lightly, but I feel for the benefit of prolonging my career in white-ball cricket, the time is right. I’m extremely proud to have played over 200 games for Hampshire and have had some amazing memories with so many players over the years.

"I’m fully committed to playing white-ball cricket for Hampshire and continuing the success we’ve had. To the fans and members who have turned out over the years, I can’t thank you enough for your support. Hampshire will always be my home, and I look forward to playing in front of you all at Utilita Bowl very soon.”

Dawson’s announcement comes less than two years after one of the most prolific phases of his career. Across the 2023 and 2024 County Championship seasons, the left-arm spinner scored 1,796 runs, registered six centuries and picked up 103 wickets at an average below 23, underlining his value as one of the finest all-rounders in the domestic game.

His dominance in 2024 was reflected in a string of major honours. Dawson became the first purely domestic player since 2018 to win the PCA Men’s Player of the Year award, while also collecting the PCA Men’s Domestic Overall MVP and County Championship Player of the Year accolades. His performances were further recognised when Wisden named him among its Five Cricketers of the Year — the first Hampshire player to receive the honour since Kevin Pietersen in 2006.

Among Hampshire players this century, only Robin Smith, Jimmy Adams and James Vince have scored more First-Class runs than Dawson. His tally included 17 centuries and 54 half-centuries, with a career-best 171 arriving in a victory over Kent in Canterbury in 2022.

Dawson also etched his name into Hampshire folklore with a rare all-round feat. Against Middlesex in 2023, he became the county’s first player since CB Llewellyn in 1903 to score a century and take 10 wickets in the same match. Remarkably, he repeated the achievement against Lancashire a year later.

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White paid tribute to Dawson’s contribution to the club as he said, “Liam has been an outstanding servant to Hampshire Cricket. To have played over 200 First Class games for this county speaks volumes about his dedication and quality. He leaves a huge hole in the team and will be hard to replace, especially for the remainder of this Championship season.

“He is the only Hampshire player of the modern era to represent the club in over 200 First-Class appearances, which underlines just how rare an achievement that is at this level. We support Liam’s decision and are delighted he remains fully committed to the white-ball game. He has been integral to the success we’ve built in that format. We have no doubt he will continue to be a match-winner for Hampshire for years to come. He remains a hugely important part of our plans.”

Dawson’s retirement also closes a significant chapter in Hampshire’s red-ball history. He played a key role in the county’s promotion to Division One in 2014 and helped establish the club as a consistent force in the top tier over the following decade.

While his First-Class career has now ended, Dawson’s influence at Utilita Bowl is far from over, with Hampshire continuing to rely on one of their most experienced performers in the white-ball arena.

--IANS

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