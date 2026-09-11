Lewis Hall signs new long-term contract with Newcastle

London, Sep 11 (IANS) Newcastle United have announced that Lewis Hall has signed a new long-term contract with the club. The 22-year-old defender has made 107 appearances since first arriving at his boyhood club in 2023.

Lewis initially joined on loan and made his debut in an 8-0 victory away at Sheffield United before the move was made permanent in July 2024. He went on to play in every round of Newcastle United’s successful Carabao Cup campaign during the 2024/25 season, missing out on the final due to an ankle injury, and he has also amassed 11 appearances for the club in the UEFA Champions League.

He has sined a two year extention to his original contract which will keep him at St. James' Park until 2031.

"It's an absolute pleasure to play for this club and to represent the supporters. I know how much it means to them. The fanbase and the support we get here, whether it's at St. James’ Park or away, it's the best in the league in my opinion. To be able to bring joy to their faces, it's a big thing for me," Hall said.

“I obviously have a family connection with the club, which is incredibly important to us all. One of the main reasons I play is to make my family proud, and I know how much it means to them to watch me playing for Newcastle United.

“It's a really good place to be. It's really pleasing with how we've started the season, especially with the new Gaffer and coaching staff coming in, and I think we can go on to achieve really big things," he added.

Newcastle United head coach, Matthias Jaissle, said, "I have been impressed with Lewis since I arrived. He is a very important player for us and for what we are building here, so this is exciting news. The combination of his ability and his profile make him an ideal fit for our squad, and his mentality is exactly what you want in a young player. He wants to learn every day and he wants to be better in every match.

"What excites me most is that I believe the best is still to come from Lewis. He has a lot of room to develop, and I am looking forward to working with him as he grows with us."

--IANS

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