‘Let your bat do the talking, selectors will definitely find you’: Suryakumar Yadav

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Former India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has a simple message for young cricketers waiting for their big break: keep scoring runs, trust your preparation, and let your bat do the talking, because the selectors will eventually find you.

Speaking about the importance of patience in a young cricketer’s journey, Suryakumar urged youngsters not to compare their careers with others, stressing that every player has a unique story and timeline.

“I would tell youngsters not to compare themselves with someone else because everyone has a different story and everyone has a different chapter,” Suryakumar told IANS.

The former Indian skipper drew on his own experience, recalling the years he spent playing age-group and domestic cricket, travelling by bus and train with his kit bag while waiting for his opportunity.

“I spent a lot of time playing age-group and domestic cricket, taking those bus journeys and travelling in trains with my kit bag. I kept waiting,” he said.

Suryakumar also highlighted the intense pressure in Indian cricket, where young players often feel they must reach the highest level at a very young age.

“In India, most people think that if you don’t make it by 21 or 25, your career is over and you might have to choose a different option,” he said.

But for Suryakumar, age should never determine a player’s destiny. “But I feel age is not a deadline; your preparation is,” he said.

The Mumbai cricketer advised young players to continue sharpening their skills and to remain committed to their process, particularly when no one is watching.

“You should just keep working on your skills and follow your process when no one is watching,” he said.

And when it comes to attracting the attention of selectors, Suryakumar believes that performances remain the most powerful calling card.

“Maybe someday, if I speak from a cricketing point of view, if you keep scoring runs and let your bat do the talking, the selectors will definitely find you, and you will be where you belong,” he said.

The message is especially resonant coming from Suryakumar, who spent years in domestic cricket before getting his India opportunity and then established himself as one of the leading T20 batters in world cricket.

For young players worried about falling behind their peers, his advice is clear: there is no expiry date on a dream — keep preparing, keep scoring, and let the bat make the case.

--IANS

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