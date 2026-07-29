July 29, 2026 11:57 PM हिंदी

Jr Men's National Hockey: Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Arunachal win on Day 2

Hockey Rajasthan, Telangana Hockey and Le Puducherry Hockey, Uttarakhand, Arunachal and Chandigarh win on Day 2 of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 at the Coimbatore Hockey Ground in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Coimbatore, July 29 (IANS) Hockey Rajasthan, Telangana Hockey and Le Puducherry Hockey won their matches in Division 'C' while Uttarakhand, Arunachal and Chandigarh emerged victorious in Division 'B' on the second day of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2026 at the Coimbatore Hockey Ground on Wednesday.

The day began with Hockey Rajasthan beating Assam Hockey 11-3 in Pool A of Division 'C'. Mohammad Ubaid Raza (31',41',51) scored a hat-trick while Himanshu Kumar Meena (8',36'), Sandeep (36',47'), Bisayati Azaj (49',56'), Naman Patel (6') and captain Manvendra Gurjar (40') added to the tally for Hockey Rajasthan. Suraj Thakur (30',53') and captain Amanat Ali (3') scored for Assam Hockey.

In Pool B, Division 'C', Telangana Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat 3-1. Ganesh Ravula (13',55') and Piyush (49') scored goals for the winning team while Divyeshbhai Rudhyabhai Wagh (42') was the lone goalscorer for Hockey Gujarat.

In the same pool, Le Puducherry Hockey enjoyed a dominant 7-0 victory over Tripura courtesy of goals from Anbupathi (22', 25'), Gowtham (27',59'), Rithish (10'), Illamaran (14') and captain Mohannath (28').

In the first match of Division 'B', Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Jammu & Kashmir played out a 2-2 draw in Pool A. Laxman Chimnaji Metkar (33') and Krishna Viththal Rathod (53') scored for Hockey Maharashtra and Arjun Pandit (30') and Harmanpreet Singh (57') for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

In the same pool, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Himachal with a commanding scoreline of 5-0. Vishal Kumar (32 ', 57 '), captain Sarthak Mahar (53 ', 55 '), and Suraj Kumar (20') scored goals for the winning team.

In Pool B of Division 'B', Hockey Arunachal defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 8-2. Ali Jafar (8',17'), Sujeet Rajbhar (54',56'), Samar Ali (13'), Mridul Yadav (21'), captain Pranjal Kumar Mishra (28') and Shiva Savita (42') scored goals for Hockey Arunachal while Ramesh Kurapati (35',51') scored the two goals for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

To conclude the day, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Bihar 6-0 in Pool B of Division 'B'. Gurpreet Singh (40',47',56'), Rishav (20'), Prabhjot Singh Saini (26') and Dilavarpreet Singh (60') scored goals and claimed the victory for their side.

--IANS

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