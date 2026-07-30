Leopard spotted 6th time near Bengaluru's Byadarahalli; residents seek immediate capture

Bengaluru, July 30 (IANS) Panic continues to grip residents in and around Byadarahalli, the outskirts of Bengaluru, after a leopard was sighted in the locality for the sixth time, with CCTV footage capturing the animal's movements near residential houses during the early hours of Thursday.

"This is the sixth time a leopard has been sighted in the area during the month of July," locals said.

According to local residents, the big cat was spotted around 3 a.m. as it moved through the neighbourhood. The repeated sightings over the past several days have triggered fear among residents, many of whom have stopped venturing outdoors during the evenings and early morning hours.

Residents alleged that the Forest Department has failed to take adequate measures to capture the leopard despite installing a cage in the area. They claimed that officials had initially placed a live bait, including chickens, inside the cage to lure the animal but have since left it empty.

"The authorities have washed their hands of the issue after placing the cage. The leopard continues to roam freely, and we are living in constant fear," a resident said.

Locals also expressed anger over what they described as the negligence of both the Forest Department and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), demanding immediate action to capture the animal before any untoward incident occurs.

CCTV footage from the area reportedly shows the leopard moving near a house during the early hours, adding to concerns about public safety.

Residents said children and elderly people are particularly vulnerable, and many families have restricted outdoor activities after sunset. Some also claimed that people are hesitant to step out even during the early morning hours due to fears of encountering the animal.

Forest Department officials have been monitoring the situation and have installed a trap cage in the locality. However, the leopard has so far managed to evade capture.

The repeated sightings have intensified anxiety among residents, who are urging authorities to deploy additional personnel and take swift measures to ensure the safety of people living in the area.

Further efforts to trace and capture the leopard are underway.

Earlier, the leopard had been sighted in Bharat Nagar residential locality in Byadarahalli region. Forest officials had placed a cage baited with chickens in an attempt to trap the animal. However, instead of the leopard, stray dogs walked into the cage, highlighting the challenges faced by the operation. The operation has not yielded any result.

--IANS

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