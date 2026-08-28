Karoline Leavitt exits as White House press secretary

Washington, Aug 28 (IANS) Karoline Leavitt ended her tenure as White House press secretary after serving as President Donald Trump’s chief public spokesperson for more than 19 months.

The White House announced that Thursday was Leavitt’s final day but did not identify her successor.

Leavitt, the 36th White House press secretary, became the youngest person to hold the position when she assumed the role at the start of Trump’s second term.

The White House praised her defence of the president and his America First policies, describing her tenure as one marked by command and clarity.

Trump called Leavitt “one of the best White House Press Secretaries in the History of the Office”, according to the official announcement.

Leavitt became one of the most visible members of the Trump administration through her televised briefings and frequent appearances on news programmes.

She often used the White House briefing room to challenge news reports that the administration considered inaccurate or unfair.

Her exchanges with reporters were frequently confrontational. In one response highlighted by the White House in its farewell announcement, she dismissed a reporter’s question by saying: “What a stupid question.”

The White House also credited Leavitt with opening briefings to representatives of podcasts, online platforms and other new media outlets.

The move changed the traditional seating and questioning arrangements in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, where seats have historically been assigned to established news organisations.

Leavitt argued that the administration needed to reach audiences beyond traditional television networks and newspapers.

Her briefings regularly focused on immigration enforcement, the economy, trade, foreign policy and Trump’s disputes with the news media.

She also defended the administration during controversies involving federal spending cuts and its immigration policies.

The White House said Leavitt had set a new standard for the position and had consistently defended Trump’s agenda.

Its announcement was written as a tribute and included several of her most combative exchanges with reporters.

It did not include a statement from Leavitt about her departure or indicate what she planned to do next.

The announcement also did not say whether she would continue to work for Trump or take another position within the administration.

No date was provided for the appointment or first briefing of the next White House press secretary.

The departure creates a vacancy in one of the administration’s most prominent communications positions at a time when the White House is dealing with major foreign policy, trade and domestic political issues.

The press secretary serves as the president’s principal spokesperson and conducts regular briefings for journalists covering the White House.

The official also coordinates with the president, senior advisers and federal agencies to communicate the administration’s policies and responses to breaking developments.

Leavitt previously served as an assistant White House press secretary during Trump’s first term. She later worked as communications director for Republican Representative Elise Stefanik and ran unsuccessfully for a US House seat from New Hampshire in 2022.

Trump announced Leavitt as his choice for press secretary in November 2024. She began briefing reporters after he returned to office in January 2025, succeeding Karine Jean-Pierre, who served as press secretary under President Joe Biden.

--IANS

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