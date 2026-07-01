Laxhar Evidence Labs gets NABL accreditation for forensic testing

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Noida-based Laxhar Evidence Labs Private Limited on Wednesday announced that it has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for forensic testing, claiming to be the first private forensic laboratory in India to secure accreditation across multiple forensic disciplines simultaneously.

According to the company, the accreditation covers digital forensics, physical forensics and crime scene management, following an assessment of the laboratory's testing methods, quality management systems, infrastructure, equipment calibration and scientific competency of personnel in line with internationally accepted standards.

It further claimed to be the first forensic laboratory in Uttar Pradesh -- across both the government and private sectors -- to receive NABL accreditation for forensic testing.

Commenting on the development, Indrajeet Rai, Director of Forensic Services at Laxhar Evidence Labs, said this accreditation is not just a milestone for the company, it is a milestone for every citizen seeking justice through science.

“Our vision has always been to make accredited forensic services accessible beyond government agencies. Today, every individual, lawyer, business, and institution has the opportunity to obtain reliable, scientifically validated forensic evidence from an internationally accredited laboratory,” Rai added.

NABL -- an autonomous accreditation body under the Quality Council of India -- grants accreditation to laboratories after evaluating their technical competence and compliance with prescribed quality standards.

Laxhar Evidence Labs said the accreditation would enable individuals, corporates, legal professionals and investigating agencies to access accredited forensic examination services, including digital and mobile device forensics, document examination, handwriting and signature analysis, fingerprint examination, audio and video forensics, cloud forensics, crime scene investigation and Technical Surveillance Counter-Measures (TSCM).

The company said forensic examinations and expert opinions are provided in accordance with the provisions of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, for use in legal and investigative proceedings, subject to applicable laws.

--IANS

ag/