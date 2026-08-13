Shelton beats Tien to all-American Masters 1000 final since 2003 in Montreal

Montreal, Aug 13 (IANS) Defending champion Ben Shelton advanced to his second straight final of the Canadian Open thanks to a 6-2, 6-3 win over fellow American Learner Tien.

While last year’s run in Toronto featured a lot of comebacks and three-set wins en route to the crown, Shelton’s title defence in 2026 has been nothing short of sublime. Heading into the semi-finals, he was the only player in the draw who hadn’t lost a set in the tournament and that trend continued on Wednesday.

The results produced all American finalists in Montreal for the first time since 1995, when Andre Agassi beat Pete Sampras to capture the crown in the final tournament played in the old Jarry Park stadium.

31 years later, world No. 10 Shelton will face world No. 31 Brandon Nakashima for the title on Thursday night under the lights at IGA Stadium.

The first five games against Tien were tightly contested, and Shelton even had to save a break point early on but resisted his opponent’s hot start. He broke for the first time to lead 4-2 in the opening set and never looked backed.

Shelton broke serve again early in the second set, and it seemed the only thing that slowed him down was hitting the back wall chasing down a Tien lob at 4-1 in the final frame, which forced him to take a medical timeout to treat a cut on his elbow.

Shelton will look to repeat as champion on Thursday when he takes on Nakashima in the first all-American final at a Masters 1000 event since 2003, when Andy Roddick beat Mardy Fish to lift the trophy in Cincinnati. He’ll also be playing for his fourth title of the season and the second Masters 1000 triumph of his career.

--IANS

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