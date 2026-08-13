Kristen Bell shares BTS from ‘Frozen 3’ making with her ‘temporary’ furry ‘admin assistant’

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Hollywood actress Kristen Bell, who voices Anna in the “Frozen” franchise, shared a glimpse from the making of the third installment which is set to release next year.

Bell posted photos on her Instagram Stories showing herself arriving at the Disney Animation Studios. In one photo, the actress and furry friend Frank walked into the building.

Another image had Frank posing for a photo in front of Frozen animation drawings of Anna and Idina Menzel’s Elsa.

“Accompanied by my temporary admin assistant,” Bell captioned the picture.

Menzel and Jonathan Groff will also reprise their roles in the upcoming third film as Arendelle queen Elsa and her brother-in-law, Anna’s husband Kristoff. Josh Gad, who voices the snowman Olaf, is returning as well, and started recording his dialogue for the film in February.

“3rd time is always the charm. Time to build another snowman,” Gad captioned in a February Instagram post with a picture taken at Disney Animation Studios. He posed alongside directors Jennifer Lee and Trent Corey and producer Christina Chen. Frozen was released in 2013, with Frozen 2 following in 2019.

Frozen first released in 2013. The musical fantasy film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios is loosely inspired by Hans Christian Andersen's 1844 fairy tale "The Snow Queen".

Directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee and written by Lee, it stars the voices of Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Santino Fontana.

It follows Anna (Bell), the princess of Arendelle, who sets off on a journey with the iceman Kristoff (Groff), his reindeer Sven, and the snowman Olaf (Gad), to find her estranged sister Elsa (Menzel) after she accidentally traps their kingdom in eternal winter with her icy powers.

The film's popularity spawned a franchise, which includes a short, Frozen Fever, a featurette, Olaf's Frozen Adventure, and two feature-length sequels—Frozen 2 and the upcoming Frozen 3.

Among its accolades, it won Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song with "Let It Go," the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film, the BAFTA Award for Best Animated Film, and two Grammy Awards.

--IANS

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