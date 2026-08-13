Anupam Kher celebrates his ‘tiny new muscles’, says working out is meditation

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to social media to share a glimpse of his workout session at the gym.

In the video, the ‘Special 26’ actor can be seen performing core and back exercises as he stays committed to his fitness routine. Taking to Instagram, Anupam posted his video where he is seen lifting weights and performing exercises focused on strengthening his core and back. Sharing his workout video, Kher expressed his happiness over seeing the results of his consistent efforts.

He wrote, “The joy of seeing tiny new muscles mushrooming! For me, working out is meditation!! A small triumph of the human spirit. Any age. Any stage. Jai Ho! #WorkOut #Exercise.” Adding a spiritual touch to the fitness post, the 71-year-old actor used “Jata Tavi Galajjala Pravaha Pavitasthale” from the Shiva Tandava Stotram, with the rendition sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Earlier in April, Anupam Kher proved that age is just a number as he was seen indulging in an intense workout session. He shared a glimpse of his gym routine, revealing how working out not only “strengthens his body but also helps centre his mind.” In the video, Kher was seen performing a lat pulldown exercise, a strength-training movement that primarily targets the back muscles.

The ‘Tanvi the Great’ actor had written, “Working out doesn’t just strengthen my body, it centers my mind. It gives me a sense of peace, a sharper focus, and a quiet discipline that stays with me long after the session is over. And putting it out there… sharing my workout videos publicly… adds another layer. It keeps me accountable. It pushes me to show up, even on days when I don’t feel like it.”

Anupam added, “Because sometimes, commitment is not just personal… it becomes a promise you make in front of the world. Jai Ho! Jai Bajrang Bali! Jai Bholenath! #WorkingOut #Commitment #SelfLove.”

--IANS

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