Guru Randhawa to trolls: Make some new strategy against me

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Singer Guru Randhawa, who has been immensely trolled over his new track “Fine Shyt” on social media, has shared a fiery note on embracing the ‘Sisu’ mindset.

He declared “one vs all” and urged those working against him to come up with a “new strategy”, as he said he remains focused on his own path.

Guru shared that he has a “Sisu” mindset. Sisu is a Finnish concept that means inner strength, resilience, courage and determination especially when things get difficult.

“SISU MINDSET AND MOVES….!!! Also tell all of them to make some new strategy against me…….this one didnt work!! In my own lane….One vs All… Rare Like PAGANI 2025 was 2026 is and rest of the years are mine!!! Finest Shytttt,” he wrote.

Guru's music video for "Fine Shyt" was released on August 6. It stars Guru and co-singer Yashvi Desai alongside a prominent cast of popular internet creators.

In other news, Guru in July opened up about his latest track “SIX.” He revealed the creative vision behind the song and his attempt to bring together hip-hop culture with authentic Punjabi influences.

Guru said in a statement, “I’ve always loved hip-hop culture, but I wanted to blend it authentically with our native Punjabi vibe. ‘SIX’ is about hitting it out of the park. It’s about the grind, the focus, and the mindset it takes to stay at the top.

“Having Kiran Bajwa back on a track with me made this sonic shift feel natural. We’ve built a specific musical trust, and this track represents the next step in our collaborative journey.”

Guru and Kiran Bajwa have previously created a wave in the music industry with their chart-topping collaborations, including the hit track ‘Sirra’ from the critically acclaimed album Without Prejudice and the popular single 'SHKINI.'

--IANS

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