Amy Satterthwaite appointed Canterbury Women’s head coach

Christchurch, Aug 13 (IANS) Former New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite has been appointed head coach of Canterbury Women for the upcoming domestic season, becoming the only woman to lead a New Zealand domestic side this summer.

Satterthwaite spent two decades representing Canterbury before ending her playing career after the 2022-23 domestic season. She now returned to the setup where she built much of her cricketing legacy, succeeding Rhys Morgan after his six-year spell in charge. Morgan had guided Canterbury to two Super Smash titles, in 2020-21 and 2022-23, as well as the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield in 2020-21.

Satterthwaite called time on her New Zealand career in 2022 before moving into coaching with the Adelaide Strikers in the WBBL, where she took up an assistant coach role. After retiring from domestic cricket, she returned to Canterbury last December in a different capacity as the women's pathway lead.

Now, she takes charge of the senior side. Satterthwaite brings a deep understanding of Canterbury's cricketing ecosystem. She played for the province for 20 years and amassed 5,147 runs, a mark that made her the team's leading run-scorer overall before Frankie Mackay eventually moved past her. Her 2,925 T20 runs, meanwhile, remain unmatched by any Canterbury player.

Her international credentials are equally significant. Across 15 years with New Zealand, Satterthwaite played 145 ODIs and 111 T20Is, while establishing herself as one of the most influential figures in the country's women's cricket history. One statistic perhaps best captures her place in the record books: Satterthwaite remains the only woman, and one of only two cricketers alongside Kumar Sangakkara, to score centuries in four successive ODIs.

There is also a change at the helm of Canterbury's men's team. Brendon Donkers has been confirmed as the full-time head coach of the defending Plunket Shield champions after initially stepping into the role on an interim basis.

Donkers had served as Peter Fulton's assistant before Fulton departed Canterbury midway through last season to take charge of Middlesex. Donkers subsequently guided the side as interim head coach and has now been handed the permanent position.

--IANS

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