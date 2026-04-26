Law enforcement details probe into White House dinner shooting, vows swift justice

Washington, April 26 (IANS) US law enforcement agencies have launched an intensive, multi-agency investigation into the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, where President Donald Trump, with his top Cabinet colleagues, was present along with hundreds of journalists, examining ballistic evidence, interviewing witnesses, and preparing multiple charges against the suspect.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said authorities were already moving quickly on the legal case, even as the investigation remained in its early stages.

"This investigation is ongoing. I expect you will see charges filed shortly. The charges should be self-evident, given the conduct," Blanche said.

He added that prosecutors were pursuing a broad set of charges tied to the attack. "There will be multiple charges surrounding the shooting, around the possession of firearms and anything else that we can get on this guy," he said.

Blanche stressed that federal agencies were actively working on the case. "There is federal law enforcement already working on search warrants and doing their job… I don't want to get ahead of them," he said, indicating that further details would emerge as evidence is processed.

FBI Director Kash Patel outlined the scope of the investigation, saying specialised teams had been deployed immediately to the scene.

"The FBI was rapidly deployed onto the scene… the Evidence Response Unit is examining all the ballistics that were found on scene, to include the long gun and the shell casings," Patel said.

He confirmed that agents were conducting interviews with witnesses and individuals present at the hotel. "We are conducting witness interviews as we speak," he said, adding that authorities were working to build a complete picture of the suspect's actions.

Patel issued a direct appeal to the public for assistance. "If you have any information… no piece of information is too small," he said, urging people to contact the FBI or local law enforcement agencies.

Officials also said they are examining the suspect's background in detail. "We will be examining this individual's background thoroughly. That process has already started," Patel said, noting that investigators would determine whether the attacker acted alone or had any connections.

Both officials emphasised coordination across agencies, including the FBI, the Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security and the Metropolitan Police Department.

"Everybody's on the scene doing their job," Blanche said, adding that local police leadership would provide additional updates from the ground.

Patel highlighted the operational response that prevented the situation from escalating further. "You saw… Secret Service agents respond immediately, swiftly subdue and take down the suspect and safeguard the lives of thousands of individuals at that hotel," he said.

He described the response as a demonstration of inter-agency readiness and rapid deployment capabilities. "Thanks to our interagency partnership… the FBI was rapidly deployed," he said.

Blanche echoed that assessment, framing the episode as a contrast between the attacker's actions and the law enforcement response. "You saw the very worst… but you also saw the very best, because you saw law enforcement do exactly what they're supposed to do," he said.

Evidence collection is underway, including forensic analysis of weapons and shell casings, as well as digital and background checks related to the suspect.

Patel said they are also working to establish a clear timeline of events, including how the suspect approached the security perimeter and whether any gaps in screening procedures were exploited.

While authorities have not yet disclosed a motive, Blanche indicated that the case would evolve rapidly as more evidence is gathered. "The investigation is obviously ongoing and just started," he said.

Patel said the findings would be used to ensure broader security. "We will analyse all evidence immediately to make sure that we safeguard this country," he said.

Officials concluded by assuring the public that justice would follow swiftly. "I promise you justice will be served," Blanche said.

--IANS

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