Law and order situation in Bengal alarming, people determined to oust Trinamool govt: Annapurna Devi

Ranchi, April 26 (IANS) Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Annapurna Devi, on Sunday launched a strong attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal, alleging that the state is grappling with a serious breakdown of law and order and that public sentiment has decisively turned in favour of political change.

Speaking to media in Ranchi, the Union Minister claimed that people across West Bengal have made up their minds to remove the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) from power.

"The people of West Bengal have decided that this time the Mamata Banerjee government has to go. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already secured a majority in the first phase of voting itself, and the current atmosphere suggests that the entire state is moving towards forming a BJP government," she said.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent statement that women are not safe in West Bengal, the Union Minister added it was surprising but welcome.

"It is good that Rahul Gandhi has, for the first time, said something that reflects the ground reality. The situation in West Bengal is very bad, and people are facing multiple hardships," she remarked.

Annapurna Devi also alleged that issues such as 'cut money' practices and hooliganism have deeply affected everyday life in the state.

According to the Union Minister, these problems have created widespread distress among citizens and contributed to a growing sense of insecurity in West Bengal.

Raising concerns about safety, especially for women and children, Annapurna Devi said the situation has become extremely worrying.

"There are serious law and order issues. Women and children are not safe. It is unfortunate that despite having a woman Chief Minister, women are being advised to stay indoors after 7 p.m. This reflects the gravity of the situation," she added.

The Union Minister asserted that the public sentiment on the ground clearly indicates a demand for change.

"People are troubled and no longer willing to tolerate the current conditions. They want a government that ensures safety, development, and accountability," she added.

Expressing confidence in the BJP's electoral prospects, Annapurna Devi said that the party is set to form the next government in the state.

"This time, the people have made a firm decision. On May 4, the results will reflect their mandate, and a BJP government will be formed in West Bengal," she added.

--IANS

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