Latham backs Nicholls to fill No. 3 spot for NZ in second Test vs England

London, June 16 (IANS) Skipper Tom Latham has backed Henry Nicholls to fill the void left by Kane Williamson's shock mid-series retirement from international cricket, confirming that the experienced batter will return to New Zealand's Test side at No. 3 for this week's second Test against England at The Oval.

Nicholls, 34, has played only two Tests since the start of 2024. Both occurred during last year's tour of Zimbabwe when Williamson was unavailable due to commitments with the Hundred. He has mostly batted at No. 5 in his Test career but moved up to No. 3 during that tour. He is set to take on that role again after Williamson's sudden departure from international cricket following the opening Test defeat at Lord's.

Latham stated that Nicholls earned his recall through his impressive domestic performance. "He's someone with a lot of international experience," Latham said ahead of training on Tuesday. "He's been out of the squad for a couple of years, but he has definitely worked his way back in through his runs at the domestic level. It's a really exciting opportunity for him to rejoin the side in a role at No. 3, which he has been filling for Canterbury back home."

Nicholls was the leading run-scorer in the 2025-26 Plunket Shield season, scoring 870 runs at an average of 96.66 over 11 innings while batting at No. 3 and No. 4 for Canterbury.

Latham believes the left-hander's ability to adjust makes him well-suited for the challenge. "For most of his career, he has batted No. 4 or 5. But for Canterbury, he often bats No. 3 or 4 as well. The good thing about Henry is that he has always been able to adapt to different situations. This is a really exciting chance for him to try something new in Test cricket."

Will Young, who performed well at No. 3 during New Zealand's historic series win in India in late 2024 when Williamson was injured, was also considered for the role. However, his inconsistent form lately and his late arrival in England after being called up as batting cover seem to have shifted the favour to Nicholls.

The bigger topic remains Williamson's retirement, which came shortly after New Zealand lost the first Test at Lord's. Latham acknowledged that the dressing room felt the impact of this decision, even though it had been developing over time. Williamson had gradually reduced his international commitments over the past two years.

"It's been a long process," Latham said. "Throughout his 16-year career, he's always given 100 percent during training and matches, showing the qualities of this team for a long time. For him to recognise that he can't give that same commitment is a testament to who he is, both as a player and a person. He's allowing someone else the chance to step up. We’re obviously disappointed not to have him, but we appreciate everything he's done in his career."

Williamson informed his teammates of his decision a few days after the Lord's Test, a moment Latham described as emotional. "He spoke to the guys a few days after that Test, and it was a tough time. I'm sure everyone will reflect on how fortunate they are to have played with him. I certainly feel that way; I've been lucky to play most of my career alongside Kane. His contribution to this group and to individuals will certainly leave a lasting legacy."

New Zealand is expected to make just one change to the side that suffered a heavy loss at Lord's, as long as fast bowler Matt Henry comes through training without issues after dealing with back spasms following his first spell in the previous Test.

This stability stands in stark contrast to England's situation, as the hosts plan to make at least four changes after a tumultuous week off the field. "It's about us responding to the challenges we face," Latham said, choosing not to comment in detail on the absences of Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson due to a late-night incident at a Chelsea nightclub. "It obviously alters their balance somewhat in terms of how they coordinate. But from our side, nothing changes: we will prepare for each opponent."

Despite the significant loss at Lord's, Latham insisted that New Zealand remains confident going into The Oval Test and is not overreacting to a match played on a pitch later deemed "unsatisfactory" by the ICC. "We did many things well at Lord's," Latham said. "The pitch influenced the game a bit. We feel good, and just because one game didn't go our way doesn't mean we need to change everything."

--IANS

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