Indian Railways begins AI-based stain detection pilot project to boost quality of washed linen

New Delhi, July 24 (IANS) Indian Railways has initiated the pilot project of using automated AI-camera stain detection technology in laundries at Pune Division, Central Railway and Jaipur and Jodhpur division, North Western Railway for ascertaining the quality of washed linen, the Parliament was informed on Friday.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, said that Indian Railways provides clean and hygienic linen to passengers travelling in AC classes in each trip.

“The Codal life of various linen items is prescribed under the extant Railway rules and is reviewed periodically based on usage, condition and serviceability. Linen items found unserviceable are withdrawn and replaced in accordance with the prescribed norms,” informed the minister.

Each bedroll packet contains two bed sheets, one pillow cover and a hand towel.

One bed sheet is intended for keeping it on sleeper seat while the additional bed sheet provided in the standard bedroll kit is intended as a covering layer under blanket so that blanket is not in direct touch with the body of passenger. This blanket cover sheet is washed after single use.

“As a pilot initiative to enhance passenger experience, blanket covers are being provided to all AC class passengers in trains operated by North Western Railway and in newly launched Vande Bharat Sleeper Train operating between Kamakhya and Howrah. This initiative has been widely appreciated by the passenger,” said the minister.

Whito-Meters are used in all mechanised laundries to check the effectiveness of cleaning of linen. CCTV cameras have been installed across laundries over IR to monitor laundry operations.

The minister also informed that Installation of CCTV surveillance systems at railway stations, passenger coaches and other railway premises has been planned across the network with the objective of strengthening passenger safety and enhancing security surveillance.

So far, CCTV surveillance systems have been provided at 3,215 railway stations and 13,409 passenger coaches.

--IANS

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