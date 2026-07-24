Bengaluru FC begin pre-season preparations ahead of 2026-27 ISL campaign

Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) Bengaluru FC have begun their pre-season preparations ahead of the 2026-27 Indian Super League (ISL) season, with head coach Pep Munoz looking to make the most of his first full campaign in charge after taking over midway through last season.

The Blues returned to training with renewed ambition and two new additions to the squad in Spanish midfielder Borja Martinez and Portuguese defender Sandro Embalo. Both players are expected to join the rest of the squad in Bengaluru after completing their visa formalities.

Munoz believes having a full pre-season with the squad will be crucial in laying the foundation for the new campaign.

“It’s exciting, as it’s a full season this time, and we can truly maximise the potential of the squad. I am really looking forward to what the season holds for us,” said Munoz.

The Spaniard took charge during the latter stages of the 2025-26 ISL season and guided Bengaluru FC to a fourth-place finish. Under his leadership, the Blues recorded two wins, three draws and one defeat, showing encouraging signs despite having limited time to work with the squad.

As part of their preparations, Bengaluru FC will travel to the Inspire Institute of Sport in Ballari for a pre-season training camp from July 27 to 30. The players will undergo a series of high-intensity physical assessments and fitness tests before stepping up preparations for the new season.

Director of Football Darren Caldeira stressed the importance of an extended pre-season, saying it would allow the squad to build fitness and develop cohesion before competitive action begins.

“After a short ISL campaign last season, getting back for pre-season at this stage is important for the squad. It gives the players the time they need to regroup, build fitness, and prepare properly for the challenges ahead. A strong pre-season lays the foundation for the season, allowing the team to be fully ready when the first game arrives,” said Caldeira.

--IANS

sds/